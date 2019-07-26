Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 12: U Mumba Vs Puneri Paltan: Dream 11 Predictions, Fantasy Tips

Puneri Paltan made a bold move going into the auctions ahead of the seventh season of PKL as they decided to start afresh and didn't retain any player. However, a poor show in their opening game against Haryana Steelers proved to be a damp squib in what was the debut match for former India captain Anup Kumar as a coach. Puneri Paltan appointed the World Cup winning captain Anup Kumar as their coach for this season.

The Pune-based franchise was no match to Haryana Steelers and despite getting a neck-to-neck start, they allowed the opposition to push them on the backfoot. Only positive for Paltan was their raider Pawan Kadian and he would be looking to put up an improved show in the Maharashtra Derby. Anup would be aiming to taste his first win as a coach against his former franchise.

Puneri Paltan Starting 7: Nitin Tomar (R), Darshan Kaidan (R), R Sriram (R), Surjeet Singh (defender), Hadi Tajik (defender), Girish Maruti (defender), Sagar Krishna (all-rounder).

U Mumba, on the other hand, would be looking to improve their performance and secure a win against Paltan. Mumba were all out within 8:30 minutes by Pink Panthers and to be pushed to the walls and lost the match by a big margin. The Fazel Atrachali-led side would be hoping for a better show in their next game.

Abhishek Singh grabbed a Super 10 in the match against Telugu Titans and he would be looking to repeat similar feats. U Mumba always had a solid defence and they've sent a strong message to their opponents. Led by Iran's national captain Fazel Atrachali, the Mumbai-based franchise's defence will have to be at their best. Rohit Baliyan has also done well for his team in the raiding department.

U Mumba Starting 7: Rohit Baliyan (R), Athul MS (R), Abhishek Singh (R), Farhad Milaghardan (all-rounder), Sandeep Narwal (all-rounder), Surender Singh (defender), Fazel Atrachali (defender).

Captain: Abhishek Singh

Vice Captain: Rohit Baliyan