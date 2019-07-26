Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 13: Jaipur Pink Panthers Vs Bengal Warriors: Dream 11 Predictions, Fantasy Tips

Jaipur Pink Panthers started the new season on a winning note as they prevailed over U Mumba and outclassed their opponents in every department.

Amit Hooda - who had a poor season for Tamil Thalaivas last season - was superb in the defence on the left corner for Pink Panthers. While captain Deepak Niwas Hooda led from the front as he returned with 11 points to his name.

Pink Panthers would be hoping for another winning effort against Bengal Warriors - who are also coming back from an emphatic win.

Captain Deepak (all-rounder) will once again be leading them in the raiding department and he would be assisted by raiders Nilesh Salunke and Deepak Narwal. The team has a good mix of young and experienced raiders which also gives them some depth in the raiding department.

Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Elavarasan A, Karamvir, Sunil Siddhgavali will be taking care of Pink Panthers' defence along with Amit. All-rounders Nitin Rawal, Sachin Narwal, Dong Gyu, Santhapanaselvam, and Vishal make the bench strength stronger.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Starting 7: Deepak Niwas Hooda (R), Nilesh Salunke (R), Deepak Narwal (R), Amit Hooda (defender), Sandeep Kumar Dhull (defender), Nitin Rawal (all-rounder), Sachin Narwal (all-rounder).

Bengal Warriors too had a good run in the previous season and they would also be raring to better their performance this time around. Raider Maninder Singh, the captain of the side, for this season.

Maninder, K Prapanjan, and all-rounder Esmail Nabikash were top-performers for their team against UP Yoddha.

Rakesh Narwal, and Sukesh Hegde are the other star raiders in the side while their defence looks equally solid due to the presence of Jeeva Kumar, Viraj Vishnu, Vijin Thangadurai, Rinku Narwal, and Baldev Singh.

Coach BC Ramesh would be hoping for an impressive show from Bengal Warriors.

Bengal Warriors Starting 7: Maninder Singh (R), K Prapanjan (R), Sukesh Hegde (R), Jeeva Kumar (defender), Viraj Vishnu (defender), Vijin Thangadurai (defender), Mohammad Esmail Nabibakhsh (all-rounder).

Captain: Deepak Niwas Hooda

Vice Captain: Maninder Singh