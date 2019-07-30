Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 18: Haryana Steelers Vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Dream 11 Predictions, Fantasy Tips

Haryana have tasted one win and a defeat in the tournament but their overall performance hasn't been satisfactory. While champions of the inaugural season, Jaipur Pink Panthers, have started their campaign on a positive note with back-to-back wins.

For Haryana Steelers, their raider Naveen grabbed 9 points in the match against neighbours Dabang Delhi which they lost by a big margin of 41-21. Naveen was perhaps the only positive for Steelers in the match.

Experienced Haryana Steelers' defender Dharamraj Cheralathan completed his 400 tackle points in PKL and team would be hoping for an even better show from him against Pink Panthers - who are unbeaten in the tournament.

Biggest problem for Haryana in this edition, so far, has been their raiders. Haryana have made just 24 successful raids in the tournament, 19 unsuccessful and 34 empty raides so far.

Their defenders haven't performed well in the defence as they have scored just 17 points from successful tackles while 31 unsuccessful tackles.

Haryana Steelers Starting 7: Naveen (R), Selvamani K (R), Vikash Kandola (R), Parveen (D), Vikas Kale (D), Dharmaraj Cheralathan (D), Kuldeep Singh (D).

Jaipur Pink Panthers, on the other hand, had a dream start in the tournament with two consecutive wins in the tournament. Pink Panthers have done well in every department of the game to trouble their opponents.

From 84 raids, they've had 32 successful raids while just 13 unsuccessful raids. Out of 44 tackles, Pink Panthers' defence have secured 21 successful raid points. Overall, Pink Panthers have fared well as a team and the way they defeated Bengal Warriors in a closely-fought contest, it would give them a lot of confidence.

Captain Dipak Hooda (17 raid points) is leading the team from the front and getting decent support from Deepak Narwal (10 points), Nitin Rawal, and other young raiders. Sandeep Dhull (9 successful tackles), Amit Hooda (7) and Vishal (3) are doing well in the defence.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Starting 7: Deepak Niwas Hooda (R), Nilesh Salunke (R), Deepak Narwal (R), Amit Hooda (defender), Sandeep Kumar Dhull (defender), Nitin Rawal (all-rounder), Sachin Narwal (all-rounder).