Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 20: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Dabang Delhi: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Dabang Delhi defeated neighbours Haryana Steelers 41-21 in their previous game and they must be looking to continue their dominating performance in the league.

The Joginder Narwal-led side is unbeaten in the tournament with three wins and seated at the top of the points table. They will be facing another team which hasn't been beaten in the league so far i.e. Gujarat Fortunegiants. Both the teams would be looking to keep their winning streak going and it will be a mouth-watering contest between two dominant teams.

Dabang Delhi looks a primarily a strong defending team as they have the likes of Joginder Narwal, Ravinder Pahal and Vishal Mane in their ranks. But their raiders Naveen Kumar and Chandran Ranjit are doing exceptionally well with their raiding exploits. Delhi raiders have made 50 successful raids and just 20 unsuccessful raids in three games. They've also made 22 successful tackles so far.

With 31 raid points, Naveen Kumar is the best raider for Dabang Delhi followed by Chandran Ranjit with 18 raid points. Veteran Meraj Sheykh (7 points) has also lent his services in the raiding department whenever required.

Joginder leads from the front in the defence department with 8 points in 3 games. Iran's Saeid Ghaffari, Vishal Mane and Ravinder Pahal have also done their bit to make Delhi's defence strong.

Dabang Delhi Starting 7: Naveen Kumar (R), Chandran Ranjit (R), Aman Kadian (R), Joginder Narwal (D), Vishal Mane (D), Ravinder Pahal (D), Meraj Sheykh (all-rounder).

Gujarat Fortunegiants have been the finalists of the previous two seasons and they continue to impress with their dominating performance in this edition as well. Sunil Kumar-led side has won both the games by a huge margin but they will be facing an in-form team for the first time in the tournament.

Like Dabang Delhi, Fortunegiants have also done well in both raidings, as well as, in the defence. Rohit Gulia (13 raid points), Sachin (12 points), Sonu (9 points) and GB More (6 points) have been consistent for their team. While defenders Parvesh Bhainswal (8 tackle points), Sunil Kumar (8 points), Sumit Malik (5) and GB More (5) have given the opposition raiders a run for their money in the defence.

Fortunegiants are known for coming up with proper strategies against every opponent and the match against table-toppers Delhi isn't going to be any different.

Gujarat Fortunegiants Starting 7: Rohit Gulia (all-rounder), Abolfazl Maghsodlou (R), Sachin (R), GB More (R), Parvesh Bhainswal (D), Ruturaj Koravi (D), Sunil Kumar (D).