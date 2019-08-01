Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 22: U Mumba Vs Gujarat FortuneGiants: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Gujarat FortuneGiants continued their unbeaten record in this edition with yet another win against Dabang Delhi. Sunil Kumar and Company spoilt Dabang's young raider Naveen Kumar's Super-10 party with an emphatic 31-26 win.

In a see-saw battle, which was dominated by defenders, Giants handed Delhi team its first defeat of the season. In the process, Gujarat Fortune Giants (15) placed itself second in the points tally behind Delhi, who also have 16 points but played one extra game. Fortunegiants had beaten UP Yoddha and Bengaluru Bulls in previous encounters and now they would be aiming to get the better of U Mumba, who have suffered two consecutive defeats.

All-rounders GB More (9) and Rohit Gulia (8) raised the toast for Gujarat against Delhi. GB More was lethal when it came to raiding.

Overall Gujarat's raiders and defenders have performed as a unit and that has been a key to their success. Rohit Gulia (20 points in 3 games), Sachin (16 points), and GB More (11 points) have been bringing points for their team while Parvesh Bhainswal (10), Sunil Kumar (9), GB More (9) have done well in the defence for their team.

Gujarat Fortunegiants Starting 7: GB More (R), Rohit Gulia (R), Sachin (R), Parvesh Bhainswal (D), Sunil Kumar (D), Ruturaj Koravi (D), Pankaj (all-rounder).

Hosts U Mumba have suffered back-to-back defeats in the season and Fazel Atrachali would be looking to get to winning ways. Mumba's defenders have made 37 successful tackles in 5 games but they would be hoping to be more alert in the defence against FortuneGiants.

While Mumba's raiders haven't been equally effective. They've had just 59 successful raids from 199 total raids.

Abhishek Singh (25 successful raids in 5 games) has been the best raider for U Mumba and their second best raider is Rohit Baliyan with 12 successful raids. They'd look to improve it in their next game.

U Mumba Starting 7: Abhishek Singh (R), Rohit Baliyan (R), Athul MS (R), Surender Singh (D), Fazel Atrachali (D), Sandeep Narwal (all-rounder), Young Chang Ko (D).