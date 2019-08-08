Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 32: Bengal Warriors Vs U Mumba: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Bengal Warriors were defeated by Bengaluru Bulls in a closely-fought contest. Warriors have won two games and lost as many and they would be looking to improve their numbers. The Maninder Singh-led side would be aiming to get to winning ways. In the previous match, Maninder recorded his 25th Super-10 in Pro Kabaddi League and team would be hoping for a similar show from their skipper.

Overall, Bengal have done 69 successful raids out of 161. They have also made 39 successful tackles and 56 went unsuccessful. Maninder is their star raider with 40 raid points. Raider K Prapanjan (24 points) and all-rounder Esmaeil Nabibakhsh have secured 24 raid points to support the captain well. Their defenders Baldev Singh (13 successful tackles) and Rinku Narwal (11 tackles), have done well for Bengal Warriors.

Bengal Warriors Starting 7: Maninder Singh (R), K Prapanjan (R), Mohammad Taghi (R), Baldev Singh (D), Rinku Narwal (D), Jeeva Kumar (D), Esmaeil Nabibaksh (all-rounder), Viraj Vishnu (D).

After suffering two consecutive defeats, U Mumba bounced back and defeated Gujarat Fortunegiants 32-20 in one-sided contest. Their captain Fazel Atrachali would be aiming to seek confidence from the win against Gujarat and continue the winning momentum.

Mumba's defenders have made 47 successful tackles in 5 games but they would be hoping to be more alert. While Mumba's raiders haven't been too effective. They've had just 68 successful raids from 238 total raids.

Abhishek Singh (30 successful raids in 6 games) has been the best raider for U Mumba and their second best raider is Rohit Baliyan with 13 successful raids.

U Mumba Starting 7: Abhishek Singh (R), Rohit Baliyan (R), Dong Geon Lee (R), Surender Singh (D), Fazel Atrachali (D), Sandeep Narwal (all-rounder), Young Chang Ko (D).