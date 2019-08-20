Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 51: Puneri Paltan Vs Bengaluru Bulls: Dream 11 Predictions, Fantasy Tips

Bengaluru Bulls are placed at fourth spot in the points table with 5 wins and three losses in the tournament. The defending champions hammered hosts Tamil Thalaivas in their previous league match and they would be eyeing another dominant show against a feeble Puneri Paltan. 'Hyflying' Pawan Sehrawat is leading the leaders' board in the raiding department with 98 raid points in 8 games.

Captain Rohit Kumar (33 points in 8 games) and Sumit Singh (14 points in 6 games) have not picked up their form yet. The team has been shielded by defenders Mahender Singh (22 tackle points in 7 games), Amit Sheoran (16 tackle points in 8 games) and Saurabh Nandal (15 points in 7 games) who have been the most effective trio for the Bulls.

Bengaluru Bulls Starting 7: Rohit Kumar (R), Pawan Sehrawat (R), Sumit Singh (R), Mahender Singh (D), Amit Sheoran (D), Saurabh Nandal (D), Mohit Sehrawat (D).

Puneri Paltan played out a thrilling tie against hosts Tamil Thalaivas in their last game in Chennai leg. Paltan's defence held firm and troubled the Tamil raiders. Pankaj Mohite was once again the best raider on the mat for Pune. Defender Girish Ernak had an uncharacteristically poor game against Thalaivas and he would be looking to improve his performance.

The Surjeet Singh led side is languishing at the bottom of the points table in the league. Prior to the tied game against Thalaivas, they lost to Dabang Delhi and Jaipur Pink Panthers. Coach Anup Kumar's team hasn't performed upto the mark in this season for they have secured just two wins in 8 games. They've defeated big teams like Gujarat Fortunegiants and Patna Pirates but failed to continue the momentum going and faltered.

Paltan's defence has performed below expectation so far and they would be hoping to put up an improved show in the Chennai leg.

Nitin Tomar, Manjeet and Pankaj Mohite are looking to turn the fortune of their team and they'd take a lot of confidence from their efforts against Thalaivas. Defender Girish Ernak is finally picking up his form in the league.

Pankaj Mohite (38 raid points from 6 games), Manjeet (24 points from 8 games), and Pawan Kumar (23 raid points from 5 games) have been the top raiders for the Paltan. Nitin Tomar's return in the side has also boosted the morale of the team. Pankaj Mohite has looked pretty impressive in all the games he's played and would be looking to continue his form.

Surjeet Singh (20 tackle points), Girish Ernak (19 tackle points), and Manjeet (14 tackle points) have done well for Pune's defence but they've lacked consistency. Sanket Sawant (7), Amit Kumar (7) and Shubham Shinde (7) have started picking up their form in the defence.

Puneri Paltan Starting 7: Pankaj Mohite (R), Manjeet (R), Pawan Kumar (R), Nitin Tomar (R), Surjeet Singh (D), Shubham Shinde (D), Girish Ernak (D).

My Dream 11: Pankaj Mohite (R), Pawan Sehrawat (R), Manjeet (R), Girish Ernak (D), Sumit Singh (D), Surjeet Singh (D), Mahender Singh (D).