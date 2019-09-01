Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 71: Puneri Paltan Vs Haryana Steelers: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Puneri Paltan are coming back from a win against Telugu Titans. They are placed 10 in the points table and they lie just two rungs above bottom-placed Patna Pirates with a total of 25 points. The Paltan who have just four wins from eleven matches so far are coming into this match following a defeat against an inconsistent UP Yoddha.

Coach Anup Kumar's side hasn't lived up to the expectations in the first half of the league stage. Manjeet, Pankaj Mohite and Surjeet Singh will have to perform well to end the Delhi-leg of the tournament on a positive note.

The other top performers for the Pune team this season have been Pankaj Mohite and Amit Kumar but the rest of the players are not assisting them well. Manjeet has picked up 55 raid points in 11 games while Mohite has 40 raid points to his credit from eight games. All-rounder Amit Kumar has a total of 31 points. Surjeet has 29 tackle points in 11 games in his league.

Puneri Paltan Starting 7: Manjeet (R), Pawan Kumar (R), Pankaj Mohite (R), Surjeet Singh (D), Amit Kumar (A), Sagar Krishna (A), Girish Ernak (D).

Haryana Steelers are coming from a dominant win against Gujarat Fortunegiants in their previous game and they would be looking to continue the winning momentum.

Vikash Kandola (76 raid points in 8 games) has been their top raider and has been creating a lot of trouble in the opposition's defence with his agility. Their captain and main defender Dharamraj Cheralathan seem to be regaining his form in the tournament. The 44-year-old Kabaddi stalwart (23 tackle points in 11 games) has steadied the defence of his team. Right-cover defender Sunil (23 tackle points from 9 games) is also complimenting his captain in the defence. Steelers have secured seven wins in 11 matches, and they'd be looking to repeat their success on the mat.

Haryana Steelers Starting 7: Vikash Kandola (R), Naveen (R), Selvamani (R), Sunil (D), Dharmaraj Cheralathan (D), Ashish Sangwan (D), Vikas Kale (D)

My Dream11: Rohit Gulia (R), Manjeet (R), Vikash Kandola (R), Dharmaraj Cheralathan (D), Girish Ernak (D), Surjeet Singh (D), Vikas Kale (D).