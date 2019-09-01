Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Pawan Sehrawat guides Bengaluru Bulls to an emphatic win over Tamil Thalaivas

A closely contested first half saw both teams matching each other in all departments. Bengaluru captain Rohit Kumar started the proceedings with a classic 'Dubki' taking out of Ajay Thakur and Mohit Chhillar. At the other side, Rahul Chaudhari looked ominous with his raids, despite wasting a review on a Bonus Point.

The defenders slowly got into the game as the half progressed though with Amit Sheoran and Mahender Singh stepping up their game with confidence-boosting tackles. Manjeet Chhillar and Mohit Chhillar looked in good form too, despite two silly errors by the former allowing easy points for Rohit Kumar. The first half ended with scores 14-13 in favour of the home side.

Bengaluru upped their game in the second half with Pawan Sehrawat becoming more influential. A Super Tackle by Mohit Sehrawat in the third minute of the second half, followed by a two-point raid by Pawan opened up a 4-point lead for the Bulls. But yet again, the team with the higher numbers could not force an All-Out, with Ajith Kumar coming in to pull off an important raid to keep the Tamil Thalaivas alive.

The Chennai-based unit inched closer to the Bulls when Sagar and Mohit Chhillar produced two Super Tackles. But Pawan Sehrawat had other plans for the Tamil defence and his multi-point raids finally lead to an All-Out for Thalaivas with just four minutes remaining in the match.

The 7-point cushion the All-Out offered was all that the Bulls defence (marshalled by Amit Sheoran who secured a High 5) wanted as the champions saw out the final minutes to clinch an important win at home and move to third in the points table.

Source: Media Release