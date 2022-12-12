PKL 2022 Playoffs: All you need to know about Eliminators, Semi-Finals and Final

Which teams are in PKL Season 9 playoffs?

Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, UP Yoddhas, Tamil Thalaivas, Puneri Paltan, and Jaipur Pink Panthers have qualified for the playoffs in the PKL 9. Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan finished the league stage as the top-two teams and they got direct qualification into the semi-finals. While the remaining four teams will play eliminators to book a ticket to the semis. The winners of the semi-finals will play the grand finale on December 17.

What is PKL 2022 Playoffs venue?

The kabaddi fever will reach its crescendo on December 13 with two mouth-watering matches on the cards. The Bengaluru Bulls will take on Dabang Delhi KC in Eliminator 1, while UP Yoddhas will face off against Tamil Thalaivas in Eliminator 2 at the Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai. All four teams will be playing for a place in the Semi-Finals.

Which teams are in PKL 9 Semi-Finals?

The Jaipur Pink Panthers will meet the winner of the match between Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi KC, while the Puneri Paltan will face the winner of the match between UP Yoddhas and Tamil Thalaivas in the Semi-Finals on Thursday, 15th December 2022.

The Final of the PKL Season 9 will be held on Saturday (December 17) at the Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai.

Speaking about the PKL Season 9 so far, Anupam Goswami, Head Sports Leagues, Mashal Sports and League Commissioner, PKL said, "The biggest takeaway from the consumption point of view is the return of the spectator across Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad. It was heartening to see the presence & exuberance of the spectators and their engagement with the action on the mat from before the start of the match to the end of the award ceremony. I think there are clear signs that the Indian sports spectator want more of kabaddi."

Pink Panthers unstoppable in PKL 9

When asked about Jaipur Pink Panthers' fantastic form throughout the PKL Season 9, Jaipur's Captain Sunil Kumar, "Fitness is the most important thing in the Pro Kabaddi League since there are a lot of matches. So I would say the combination of fitness, our coach's strategies, the support from the team management and the players' knowing each other well has helped us perform well this season."

Puneri Paltan to play their first PKL playoff

The Puneri Paltan have a young side and some of them will be playing their first PKL Playoffs. When asked if the young players in the Pune side will feel extra pressure in the Playoffs, Captain Fazel Atrachali said, "There is a lot of pressure in every match. I would be lying if I said there's no pressure. However, we have young talents and they are good players. We have a good coaching staff and I feel that we can help the young players deal with the pressure in the Playoffs. I promise that the young players will play well in the Playoffs."

When and where to watch PKL 2022?

The PKL Season 9 Eliminators and Semi-Finals will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards. The Final will be telecast from 8 PM onwards.