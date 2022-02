Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Prize Money, Records and Statistics From PKL Season 8

In a high-octane encounter that went down the wire till the very last minute of the final, Naveen Kumar and Vijay Malik scored Super 10s as Dabang Delhi won the match 37-36.

Patna - who were simply impressive in the semi-final against UP Yoddha - had an ordinary evening in the big finale in the defence. The likes of Mohammadreza Shadloui and Sunil committed far too many errors and helped Dabang Delhi take advance despite having a lead at the end of the first half.

Here we take a look at the full list of award winners, prize money and stats from PKL 2021-22 season:

Award winners from PKL 8 final Perfect Raider of the Final: Naveen Kumar (Dabang Delhi K.C.) Defender of the Final: Manjeet Chhillar (Dabang Delhi K.C.) Game Changer of the Final: Vijay Malik (Dabang Delhi K.C.) Moment of the Match: Vijay Malik (Dabang Delhi K.C.) Award Winners Raider of the season: Pawan Sehrawat (Bengaluru Bulls) - Rs 15 lakh Defender of the season: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh (Patna Pirates) - Rs 15 lakh Emerging Player of the season: Mohit Goyat (Puneri Paltan) - Rs 8 lakh Most Valuable Player of the season: Naveen Kumar (DD) - Rs 20 lakh Winners and Runners Up RUNNERS UP: PATNA PIRATES - Rs 1.80 crore WINNERS: DABANG DELHI KC - Rs 3 crore PKL Winners PKL Season 8 (2021-22): Dabang Delhi KC PKL Season 7 (2019): Bengal Warriors PKL Season 6 (2018): Bengaluru Bulls PKL Season 5 (2017): Patna Pirates PKL Season 4 (2016): Patna Pirates PKL Season 3 (2016): Patna Pirates PKL Season 2 (2015): U Mumba PKL Season 1 (2014): Jaipur Pink Panthers PKL Runners Up PKL Season 8 (2021-22): Patna Pirates PKL Season 7: Dabang Delhi KC PKL Season 6: Gujarat Fortunegiants PKL Season 5: Gujarat Fortunegiants PKL Season 4: Jaipur Pink Panthers PKL Season 3: U Mumba PKL Season 2: Bengaluru Bulls PKL Season 1: U Mumba Stats Most Successful Raids by a player: Pawan Sehrawat (Bengaluru Bulls) - 244 points Most Successful Raid Points: Pawan Sehrawat (Bengaluru Bulls) - 304 points Most Successful Tackles by a player: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh (Patna Pirates) - 89 points in 23 games Most Points in the season: Pawan Sehrawat (Bengaluru Bulls) - 320 points Most Do or Die Raid Points: Mohit Goyat (Puneri Paltan) - 49 points Most Super Tackles: Parvesh Bhainswal (Gujarat Giants) - 10