Pro Kabaddi League: Patna Pirates beat Bengal Warriors by 11 points to end Season 9 with a consolation win

Patna end season 9 on a high

Ranjit Naik (11 points), Anand Tomar (8 points) and a brilliant Mohammadreza Chiyaneh (7 points) starred in Pirates' victory. With the two teams separated by a single place and four points on the table, this clash carried with it a chance to salvage pride from the season and the Patna Pirates, last year's finalists were the ones who started off the brighter.

Neck-and-neck fight in the first half

Ranjit Naik's aggressive raiding gave them an early lead which they capitalised on to inflict the first All Out within the first 10 minutes of the game. The Bengal Warriors though always stayed in touch, their defence earning them points and keeping them in the game.

It was the defence that helped them inflict an All Out on the Patna Pirates to draw level at 16-16. The teams then went into the break with the Patna Pirates leading by a single point, 18-17.

Much like they had in the first half, the Patna Pirates stormed out of the blocks in the second half and were boosted by Mohammadreza Chiyaneh's brilliance. They inflicted a second All Out on the Bengal Warriors to take a strong 27-20 lead.

From then on in, they never let the momentum drop and inflicted a third All Out with six minutes to go. Naik completed his 10-point game soon after as the Patna Pirates closed out a deserving win.

Award Winners in PKL 9 on December 10

Match 1: Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba

vivo Perfect Player of the Match - Jai Bhagwan (U Mumba)

Dream 11 Gamechanger of the Match - Shivansh Thakur (U Mumba)

Moment of the Match - Jai Bhagwan (U Mumba)

Match 2: Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers

vivo Perfect Player of the Match - Sushil Om (Haryana Steelers)

Dream 11 Gamechanger of the Match - Naveen (Haryana Steelers)

Moment of the Match - Rakesh Narwal (Haryana Steelers)

Match 3: Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors

vivo Perfect Player of the Match - Ranjit Venkatramana Naik (Patna Pirates)

Dream 11 Gamechanger of the Match - Sagar Kumar (Patna Pirates)

Moment of the Match - Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh (Patna Pirates)

Tune In details (Monday)

