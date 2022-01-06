Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22: Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Tips

Bengal Warriors, who opened their title defence with back-to-back wins, have won just once in the four games since and sit in the sixth position of the PKL 2021-22 points table.

Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, also possess similar record and occupy the seventh spot, but have won only twice, lost thrice and tied their most recent outing in PKL season 8.

Defending champions Bengal Warriors come into the clash on the back of a victory over Jaipur Pink Panthers, while Haryana Steelers are fresh of a thrilling tie against U Mumba.

Bengal Warriors will look to their captain and star raider Maninder Singh to deliver again and the skipper will look for support from all-rounder Mohammed Nabibaksh. The raiding department is taken care by Maninder and Co, but defence has been a let down.

Warriors have so far registered 128 raid points, but have only earned 47 points from tackles. Rinku Narwal, who was their top defender last campaign has been out of sorts and was also displaced from the team in the last match.

Haryana Steelers also like Warriors will pin their hopes on star raider Vikash Kandola, who will be well-assisted by the likes of Meetu and Rohit Gulia.

In defence, Surender Nada has looked good, but he will hope for support and consistency if the Steelers are to stop Maninder, who has 72 raid points for Warriors. Nabibaksh, Abozar Mighani and Darshan J have registered 10 tackle points each.

Steelers have registered 130 points from raids and 61 points from tackles so far in their six matches in PKL 2021-22. Vikash Kandola is their best raider so far and has 43 raid points in 6 matches. Surender Nada and Jaideep have 19 and 18 tackle points respectively.

Dream11 Starting 7s

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Mohammed Nabibaksh, Darshan J, Amit Nirwal, Abozar Mighani, Rohit, Sachin Vittala

Haryana Steelers: Vikash Kandola, Surender Nada, Rohit Gulia, Meetu, Mohit, Jaideep, Ravi Kumar

MyDream11 Starting 7: Maninder Singh (captain), Surender Nada (vice captain), Ravi Kumar, Rohit Gulia, Mohammed Nabibaksh, Amit, Sachin Vittala

Match Details

Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers

Date and start time: Friday (January 7) at 7:30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Streaming: Disney+HotStar