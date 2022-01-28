Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22: Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Tips

Naveen Kumar's long absence has definitely hampered Delhi's plans. They dominated the initial stages of the league but are now fighting to stay in the top four. Although Delhi sit in the second position with 43 points, they have lost three of their last five matches.

Gujarat Giants, meanwhile, head into the match on the back of a long lay-off and will be confident as they are unbeaten in their last two matches. But the side from the west are in the 11th position in the points table with 28 points from 11 matches.

PKL 2021-22 Points Table | Results | Fixtures

The reverse fixture earlier this season ended in a 24-24 tie after Naveen managed a Super 10. Overall, the two sides have met 8 times in PKL and Gujarat have got the number on Delhi with 5 wins.

In Naveen and skipper Joginder Narwal's absence, Sandeep Narwal and Vijay have been the only reliable performers with the former showing his brute strength to help Delhi stay in the fight.

Against Gujarat, Narwal will have to be in top form once again. The unpredictability of his raiding style and his ability to think like a defender makes him a wily character on the mat.

Coach Manpreet Singh will know that his Gujarat side still requires a lot of tweaking, especially in the raiding department. Rakesh Sangroya has been the sole consistent raider in their ranks which should force the management into making changes.

Rakesh Narwal, Mahendra Rajput and Ajay Kumar have performed in flashes, but have failed to be consistent. The same can be said of the Gujarat defence as well. The likes of Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal have shown glimpses of form.

But the likes of Girish Ernak, Ravinder Pahal and Sumit have often gone missing either through injury or just a bad day at the office. The defence, however, won't find it hard if Naveen spends more time on the sidelines for Delhi.

So raiders like Rakesh Sangroya and Co will need to test the Delhi defence made up of Manjeet Chhillar, Jeeva Kumar, Vikash Kumar D, Krishan or Mohammad Malak.

Dream11 Predicted Starting 7s

Gujarat Giants: Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, Sumit Malik, Rakesh Sangroya, Rakesh Narwal, Mahendra Rajput/Ajay Kumar, Girish Maruti Ernak

Dabang Delhi: Manjeet Chhillar, Sandeep Narwal, Jeeva Kumar, Ashu Malik, Vijay, Vikash Kumar D, Krishan

MyDream11 Starting 7: Rakesh Sangroya (captain) (All-rounder - GG), Rakesh Narwal (vice captain) (Raider - GG), Parvesh Bhainswal (Defender - GG), Jeeva Kumar (Defender - DEL), Ashu Malik (Raider - DEL), Sunil Kumar (All-rounder - GG), Sumit Malik (Defender - GG)

Match Details

Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi

Date and start time: Saturday (January 29) at 7:30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Streaming: Disney+HotStar