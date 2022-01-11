Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22: Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Tips

Riding on the back of a thumping 15-point win that included a record in PKL history with a total of 22 defensive points in the 42-27 win over Bengaluru Bulls, UP Yoddha come into the contest on the back of two wins, two ties and three defeats.

The Steelers, however, will have a lot to prove a point following their 26-45 defeat to Tamil Thalaivas in their recent outing in PKL 2021-22.

While both UP and Haryana have 20 points each, the Yoddhas are placed at the seventh spot in the league standings while the Steelers a rung below.

Statistically, UP Yoddha and Haryana Steelers have faced each other four times so far in their PKL journey over the years with both teams edging out each other on two occasions.

But the Yoddha's will walk into the match with advantage, as not only have they defeated the Steelers 37-30 in their last encounter in PKL 7 but also will ride heavily on the confidence that the team gained in its emphatic 42-27 victory over Bengaluru Bulls in their last game.

While the defence of the Yoddha team came to the fore in the last game, the coordination between the attack and the back-line was the most heartening factor for the team.

Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill and Mohammed Taghi will be the raiders to look out for in the Yoddha's side, while the Steelers will have to do a lot of homework to find a way to invade the rock-solid UP defensive line that includes Nitesh, Sumit and Ashu.

Steelers will hope Vikash Kandola, Rohit Gulia and Meetu get their acts together when raiding, while Surender Nada, Jaideep Kuldeep, Ravi Kumar and Mohit will look to get their tackles right.

Dream11 Predicted Starting 7s

Haryana Steelers: Vikash Kandola, Surender Nada, Meetu, Rohit Gulia, Jaideep Kuldeep, Ravi Kumar, Mohit

UP Yoddha: Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Ashu Singh, Srikanth Jadhav, Shubham Kumar

My Dream11 Starting 7: Captain: Surender Gill (Raider - UP), Vice Captain: Vikash Kandola (Raider - HS), Surender Nada (Defender - HS), Nitesh Kumar (Defender - UP), Ashu Singh (Defender - UP), Ravi Kumar (Defender - HS), Srikanth Jadhav (All-rounder - UP)

Match Details

Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha

Date and Start Time: Wednesday (January 12) at 7:30 PM IST

Live Telecast Channel: Star Sports Network - Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Streaming: Disney+HotStar