Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi KC Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Tips

The clash will be headlined by the only two raiders that have managed to score Super 10s in all their matches of Season 8 - Naveen Kumar of Delhi and Arjun Deshwal of Jaipur.

While Naveen Kumar's Delhi will look to strengthen their position at the top of the points table with another win, Arjun Deshwal's Pink Panthers will look to make ground and climb up the standings with their fourth win this season.

PKL 2021-22 Points Table | Results | Fixtures

In their recent outing in PKL 2021-22, Dabang Delhi defeated UP Yoddha 37-33, while Pink Panthers snapped a three-match losing streak when they beat Puneri Paltan 31-26 to move to the eighth position in the points table.

Naveen Kumar and Arjun Dehwal, who will lock horns in the raiders battle, will be supported by Vijay and Deepak Niwas Hooda respectively. But the game could be won if a team keep them off the mat for most part of the match. And that's where the defence needs to step up.

For Delhi, the experienced duo of Joginder Narwal and Manjeet Chillar will need to be at their best to stop Arjun Deshwal. For Jaipur, the defence has failed to fire. So, the likes of Shaul Kumar, Sandeep Dhull or Deepak Singh will need to step up.

The Delhi team seems well settled with the likes of Sandeep Narwal and Jeeva Kumar making up the left side of the defence. Jaipur will also feature Amit Kharb, Naveen and Vishal.

Dream11 Starting 7s

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Arjun Deshwal, Vishal, Amit Kharb, Shaul Kumar, Naveen, Deepak Singh

Dabang Delhi KC: Joginder Narwal, Naveen Kumar, Vijay, Manjeet Chillar, Sandeep Narwal, Jeeva Kumar, Ashu Malik

MyDream11 Starting 7: Naveen Kumar (captain), Arjun Deshwal (vice captain), Joginder Narwal, Shaul Kumar, Manjeet Chillar, Deepak Singh, Sandeep Narwal

Match Details

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi KC

Date and start time: Monday (January 10) at 8:30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Streaming: Disney+HotStar