Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22: Patna Pirates vs U Mumba Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Tips

With five wins and a tie in seven games, three-time champions Patna Pirates will look to extend their unbeaten streak and go to the top of the PKL 2021-22 points table, while U Mumba, who have also lost the solitary contest will look to topple their opponents.



The Pirates, who are currently second in the points table, have started the season positively despite losing their star raider Pardeep Narwal in the auctions but a resolute Mumbai side, who are in fifth position stand in their way.

Patna Pirates have dominated the early stages this season largely due to their versatile squad. They have been boosted with the form of their raiding trio of Monu Goyat, Prashanth Kumar Rai and Sachin Tanwar as well.

Pirates defensive duty is carried upon by Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, Sajin Chandrashekar and the dynamic Iranian Shadloui Chianeh in the left corner.



Mumbai captain Fazel Atrachali and right corner Rinku have formed a deadly duo in defence while their raiders Abhishek Singh and Ajith Kumar have chipped in with points. The defence is also made up of an experience Harender Kumar and Iran all-rounder Mohsen Maghsoudlou.

In their most recent outing in PKL season 8, U Mumba dominated Telugu Titans for a 48-38 win, while Patna Pirates edged Gujarat Giants 27-26.

Dream11 Predicted Starting 7s

Patna Pirates: Monu Goyat, Sachin Tanwar, Sunil, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin Chandrashekar, Shadloui Chianeh

U Mumba: Fazal Athrachali, Rinku, Abhishek Singh, Ajith Kumar, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Harender Kumar, Ashish Kumar

MyDream11 Starting 7: Fazal Atrachali (Defender - MUM), Rinku (Defender - MUM), Ajith Kumar (Vice Captain) (Raider - MUM), Sunil (Defender - PAT), Neeraj Kumar (Defender - PAT), Monu Goyat (Captain) (Raider - PAT), Mohsen Maghsoudlou (All-rounder - MUM)

Match Details

Patna Pirates vs U Mumba

Date and start time: Tuesday (January 11) at 7:30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Streaming: Disney+HotStar