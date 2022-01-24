Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22: Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Tips

Puneri Paltan snapped a two-match losing run and have three wins in their last five matches, sitting the eleventh position in PKL season 8 points table.

Second-placed Dabang Delhi, on the other hand, have won two of their last five games and have faltered ever since they lost star raider Naveen Kumar through injury.

In their recent outings in PKL 8, Pune defeated Bengaluru Bulls 37-35, while Dabang Delhi lost 33-36 to Haryana Steelers. Pune have registered 27 points from 12 matches, whereas Delhi have secured 43 points from 12 matches.

PKL 2021-22 Points Table | Results | Fixtures

In head-to-head battle, Pune and Delhi have won 8 each and tied once in their 17 meetings in PKL. Delhi defeated Pune 40-31 in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

With Naveen Kumar still nursing an injury, Delhi will once again rely on their senior pros to clinch the points. Sandeep Narwal has risen to the occasion, finding points as a raider with his quick movement and strength. All-rounder Vijay has also chipped in with crucial points.

But it is the defence that remains a worry with Manjeet Chhillar and Jeeva Kumar failing to evade fast raiders. Joginder Narwal missing through injury has also hurt them.

In Mohit Goyat and Aslam Inamdar, Delhi will face the pace and dynamism of the youth. The raiding duo can cause a lot of confusion on the mat. Nitin Tomar's presence will be crucial on the mat too. His guidance has proven to be the difference in most of Pune's good performances.

Pune's defence will be led by Vishal Bharadwaj and Baldev Singh, who will hope to get enough support from Abinesh Nadarajan and Sanket Sawant. The young raiding duo also have contributed in tackles and they will be hungry for more.

Dream11 Predicted Starting 7s

Puneri Paltan: Vishal Bharadwaj, Baldev Singh, Aslam Inamdar, Nitin Tomar, Mohit Goyat, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant

Dabang Delhi: Manjeet Chhillar, Jeeva Kumar, Vijay, Krishan, Vikash Kumar D, Sandeep Narwal, Ashu Malik

MyDream11 Starting 7: Aslam Inamdar (captain) (All-rounder - PUN), Mohit Goyat (vice captain) (Raider - PUN), Vishal Bharadwaj (Defender - PUN), Manjeet Chhillar (All-rounder - DEL), Krishan (Defender - DEL), Jeeva Kumar (Defender - DEL), Nitin Tomar (Raider - PUN)

Match Details

Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi

Date and start time: Monday (January 24) at 8:30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Streaming: Disney+HotStar