Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22: Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Tips

Telugu Titans and Gujarat Giants find themselves at the bottom of the points table after a poor start to the campaign. Gujarat have just one win to their name while Titans are yet to register one.

Both the sides have shown great spirit on the mat but haven't yet been able to convert them to points. Both, the Giants and the Titans, have shown glimpses of their immense potential despite their positions at the bottom of the points table and will be looking to convert these into victories.

PKL 2021-22 Points Table | Results | Fixtures



Gujarat have performed well in a lot of matches despite their position on the table. Their much-famed defence will be hoping they can clinch a win against a Titans team that is lacking the confidence.

Titans, who opened the season with a thrilling contest, have failed to impress and that may be down to them missing their star raider Siddharth Desai. However, Rajnish helped fill the void in one match, but couldn't earn them the first win of the season.

Defenders Surinder Singh, Ruturaj Koravi and Sandeep Kandola have not been consistent. Senior all-rounder Rohit Kumar has also failed to impress.

For Gujarat, who are defence heavy, have not really been at their best despite boasting a quartet of Parvesh Bhainswal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Sunil Kumar and Ravinder Pahal. The raiders - Rakesh Narwal and Rakesh Sangroya - too have not put on a great show so far.

In their most recent match in PKL season 8, Gujarat Giants lost to Patna Pirates by a narrow margin, while Telugu Titans were overwhelmed by an all-round U Mumba.

Dream11 Predicted Starting 7s

Telugu Titans: Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Rakesh Gowda, Ruturaj Koravi, Surinder Singh, Sandeep Kandola, T Adarsh

Gujarat Giants: Parvesh Bhainswal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Sunil Kumar, Hadi Oshtorak, Rakesh Narwal, Rakesh Sangroya, Ravinder Pahal

MyDream11 Starting 7: Rajnish (Raider - TT), Rakesh Narwal (Raider - GUJ), Rakesh Gowda (All-rounder - TT), Girish Maruti Ernak (Defender - GUJ), Ruturaj Koravi (Defender - TT), Parvesh Bhainswal (Defender - GUJ), Surinder Singh (Defender - TT)

Match Details

Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants

Date and start time: Tuesday (January 11) at 8:30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Streaming: Disney+HotStar