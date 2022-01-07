Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22: U Mumba vs Telugu Titans Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Tips

U Mumba are placed at the sixth spot in the points table with two wins out of six games in the tournament so far. Telugu Titans are languishing at the eleventh spot and are yet to taste a win in the ongoing tournament. In six games Titans have played so far, they have lost four and tied a couple of them.

Siddharth Desai might be missing for Telugu Titans but in Rajnish they have unearthed a raider who can more than compensate for the absence. The raider was exceptional against Delhi, scoring 20, and exposing the weakness in Season 7 finalists' defence.

With Ankit Beniwal also in form, Telugu Titans will fancy their chances against a strong U Mumba side. Beniwal has picked up 26 raid points in the tournament so far. In the defence, Sandeep Kandola has grabbed 12 tackle points.

Mumbai captain Fazel Atrachali isn't known to back away from a challenge and he would have already devised a strategy to stop the Telugu raider. A lot will depend on how focused Rinku in the right corner will be when Rajnish targets the left side of the mat.

Mumbai's raiding duo of Abhishek Singh and Ajith Kumar will also be hoping to rediscover lost form against the Titans. Abhishek Singh has looked jaded in the last few matches which could mean more time on the mat for all-rounder Ajinkya Kapre.

V Ajith Kumar has picked up 39 points in six games for U Mumba. U Mumba captain Fazel Atrachali has been the best defender for them.

Dream11 Starting 7s

U Mumba Starting 7: Abhishek Singh, Ashish Sangwan, Harendra Kumar, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, V Ajith, Rinku, Fazel Atrachali.

Telugu Titans Starting 7: Ankit Beniwal, Surinder Singh, C Arun, Rajnish, Rohit Kumar, Ruturaj Koravi, Sandeep Kandola.

MyDream11 Starting 7: Ankit Beniwal (captain), Abhishek Singh (vice-captain), Rohit Kumar, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Sandeep Kandola, Fazel Atrachali, Rajnish.

Match Details

UP Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi K.C.

Date and start time: Saturday (January 8) at 8:30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Streaming: Disney+HotStar