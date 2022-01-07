Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22: UP Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Tips

The other two clashes of the evening will be between U Mumba's duel and Telugu Titans, and Gujarat Giants versus Patna Pirates.

UP Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi K.C.

In the match between Delhi and UP, all eyes will once again be on Delhi's star raider Naveen Kumar. Naveen - who has started from where he left in the previous edition - has Super 10s in all his matches so far (with a total of 108 points). He will now be up against legendary raider and idol Pardeep Narwal.

Pardeep Narwal has had a poor start to his Season 8, failing to justify the 1.65 crores Yoddha spent to sign him at the auctions. In fact, Surender Gill has been the lead raider for the team from UP, clinching important raid points with his lanky body and clever mind.

If U.P. Yoddha are to stop Delhi, they will need their defensive duo of Sumit and Nitesh Kumar to click. The two seasoned athletes have looked sub-par this season, but Kabaddi is a game of surprises. Delhi's defence has also looked error-prone despite their unbeaten run and U.P. Yoddha will be hoping Pardeep Narwal can turn back the clock with a raiding masterclass.

Dabang Delhi KC have registered 123 points from raids and 45 points from tackles so far in their six matches in PKL 2021-22. Naveen Kumar is their best raider so far and has 108 raid points in 6 matches. Joginder Narwal (10 tackle points); Sandeep Narwal (9) and Jeeva Kumar (9).

Dream11 Starting 7s

UP Yoddha Starting 7: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Aashish Nagar, Shubham Kumar, Nitin Panwar.

Dabang Delhi Starting 7: Naveen Kumar, Ajay Thakur, Neeraj Narwal, Jeeva Kumar, Joginder Narwal, Sandeep Narwal, Manjeet Chhillar.

MyDream11 Starting 7: Naveen Kumar (captain), Pardeep Narwal (vice-captain), Joginder Narwal, Manjeet Chhillar, Sumit, Nitesh Kumar, Nitin Panwar.

Match Details

Date and start time: Saturday (January 8) at 7:30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Streaming: Disney+HotStar