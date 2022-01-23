Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22: UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Tips

Yoddha pulled off an incredible win against Bengal Warriors in their previous outing thanks to another resolute performance from their defence. They will, however, be facing a Haryana Steelers team who beat the mighty Dabang Delhi K.C. in their last encounter.

Fourth-placed Yoddha have registered 5 wins, 3 ties and suffered 4 defeats in 12 games so far this season, acquiring 38 points. Steelers, on the other hand, have registered 5 wins, 5 defeats and 2 ties in their 12 games for 34 points.

The Yoddha defence has been winning the plaudits in their recent wins, but Pardeep Narwal's form will add another weapon into their already strong armoury.

Surender Gill has been excellent for UP throughout season but Pardeep's form means they now have a serious double-headed attack targeting both sides of the mat.

UP are on a three-match winning streak but Haryana will pose a different threat. In Vikash Kandola, they have a star raider who can expose even the best defences, while the combination of Jaideep and Surender Nada has worked wonders in their back-line.

In the head-to-head battle, both Haryana and UP have won two games each and tied 1 in the 5 meetings between the two sides in Pro Kabaddi.

The tie came in the reverse fixture earlier this season after they ended level on 36-36 with Surender Gill and Vikash Kandola registering Super 10s, while Surender Nada earned a High 5.

Dream11 Starting 7s

UP Yoddha: Pardeep Kumar, Sikanth Jadhav, Surender Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Shubham Kumar, Ashu Singh

Haryana Steelers: Vikash Kandola, Vinay, Ashish, Surender Nada, Jaideep Kuldeep, Ravi Kumar, Mohit

MyDream11 Starting 7: Vikash Kandola (captain) (Raider - HS), Surender Gill (vice-captain) (Raider - UP), Srikanth Jadhav (All-rounder - UP), Nitesh Kumar (Defender - UP), Sumit (Defender - UP), Ravi Kumar (Defender - HS), Mohit (All-rounder - HS)

Match Details

UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers

Date and start time: Sunday (January 23) at 7:30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Streaming: Disney+HotStar