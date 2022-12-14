Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas, PKL 2022 Semifinal: Predicted Staring 7, Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-Head

Puneri Paltan earned a direct entry into the semifinal as a result of finishing second in the PKL 2022 points table, while history-making Tamil Thalaivas defeated UP Yoddhas in the eliminator to reach the last 4 for the first time in their history.

Both Puneri Paltan and Tamil Thalaivas will be aiming to keep their hopes of the elusive title alive, but at the end of the day only one team will get closer to their first-ever PKL title triumph.

The raiding department for Pune is stacked with Aslam Inamdar, Akash Shinde, Mohit Goyat, Pankaj Mohite and Aditya Shinde along with occasional assists from the Iranian Mohammad Nabibakhsh.

The Pune defence is led by the skipper and seasoned campaigner from Iran Fazel Atrachali, who is the best defender in PKL history. Atrachali is supported by the likes of Sombir, Sanket Sawant and Abhinesh Nadarajan.

Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, will pin their hopes on raiding duo Narender Hoshiyar and Ajinkya Pawar, but it will be their defence that is made up of Sahil Gulia, Abhishek M, Arpit Saroha, Himanshu and Mohit need to be at the top their game for Thalaivas to even the contest.

The winner of the semifinal 2 will face the winner of semifinal 1 between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls in the PKL 2022 Final on Saturday (December 17).

Now, let's take a look at the, head-to-head, possible playing 7s and dream11 team for Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 2022 Semifinal 2:

Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL Head-to-Head

In the 8 meetings between the two sides in PKL so far, Puneri Paltan and Tamil Thalaivas have both won 3 games each, while two matches have ended in a tie. In the two meetings earlier this season in the league phase, both teams have one win each.

In the last five matches in the lead up to the semifinal, Puneri Paltan have won three and lost two matches, while Tamil Thalaivas have won two, tied two (including the eliminator) and lost once.

Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas Predicted Starting 7s

Puneri Paltan Predicted Starting 7: Aslam Inamdar, Akash Shinde, Sombir, Sanket Sawant, Abinesh Nadarajan, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Fazel Atrachali.

Tamil Thalaivas Predicted Starting 7: Narender, M Abhishek, Mohit, Himanshu, Ajinkya Pawar, Arpit Saroha, Sahil Gulia.

Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas Dream11 Best Pick

My Dream11 Team: Arpit Saroha (Defender - Thalaivas), Abhishek M (Defender - Thalaivas), Aslam Inamdar (vice captain/Raider - Paltans), Mohammad Nabibakhsh (All Rounder - Paltans), Akash Shinde (Raider - Paltans), Narender (captain/Raider - Thalaivas), Fazel Atrachali (Defender - Paltans)

Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas Prediction

Stacked in every department, Puneri Paltan head into the match as favourites. Only way Thalaivas can continue their dream is by an all-round team effort and mostly by how their defence performs on the night. If the Pune raiders are kept quiet and the Thalaivas counterparts have a good outing, the match will be closely contested or else the Paltans will be too much to deal with for the first-time semifinalists Thalaivas.

Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas Semifinal Details

Start time and date: 8:30 PM IST on Thursday (December 15)

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar