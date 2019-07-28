Virat Kohli reveals his favourite kabaddi player; compares MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya with top Pro Kabaddi stars

The crowd at the indoor arena went euphoric watching country's most popular sporting icon attending the game of Pro Kabaddi as a guest. The Indian captain named Tamil Thalaivas' star raider Rahul Chaudhari as his favourite kabaddi player.

The Indian cricket captain went on to say that the camaradrie between Rahul and Tamil Thalaivas and Indian national kabaddi team captain Ajay Thakur reminds him of himself and MS Dhoni.

"Rahul Chaudhari and Ajay Thakur. They have a great camaraderie. So I think those two would be a direct copy of me and Mahi ," Kohli added.

"I have always been impressed with Rahul Chaudhari the most. I think he's got the personality and the game and the belief to be a top player. He has shown consistency over the years. Rahul is my favourite."

Which of his teammates make it to the skipper's kabaddi 7? 🤔



As tough on the mat as he is on the pitch - @imVkohli is a true Pangebaaz as he shows here in this rapid-fire Q&A!



Keep watching #VIVOProKabaddi on Star Sports and Hotstar!#IsseToughKuchNahi pic.twitter.com/XyvnNKhvNb — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) July 27, 2019

While picking a team of Kabaddi from his India teammates, Kohli named MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav and KL Rahul. The 30-year-old cricketer didn't even pick himself in the starting 7.

"It requires a lot of strength and athleticism. So I would say, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, and Umesh Yadav. Umesh is really strong. Rishabh Pant as well. I would say Bumrah because he can really work on a toe-touch. One more... I am not even going to include myself because these guys are stronger and more athletic. The last one would be KL Rahul. That's my seven," Virat Kohli told Star Sports.

While interacting with the crowd ahead of U Mumba's home game against Puneri Paltan, Kohli compared Dhoni with Patna Pirates' Pardeep Narwal for his powerful raiding skills. He compared Hardik Pandya with Bengaluru Bulls' raid machine Pawan Sehrawat.