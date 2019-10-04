NBA India Games: 10 useful things we could learn from the NBA Spirit

The NBA India Games provide testimony to the reality that the game can take you places when respected and taken seriously.

Let's draw out a few key takeaways from the NBA spirit and all it stands for.

1. No matter how hard we fall, we can always get back up. Injuries are an infamous part of professional sports, and the fear of missing out significant time due to an unfortunate injury does not elude any of the athletes. More often than not, we have seen players exhibit resurgence of the highest kind after being down and out.

2. The NBA is a brotherhood like none other. On-court rivalries often turn into fruitful relationships off the court. At the end of the day, the boundaries of franchises and teams offer no barriers to the players who have a voice and so, the individuality of a player is treated with utmost sincerity.

3. One can always make a style statement while also being professional in their artform. The league is brimming with fashion icons who are not intimidated by bold outfits. Some are born to grab the spotlight and show how they feel through their eye-popping clothing.

4. At the end of the day, it's a business, but it doesn't hurt to make some friends along the way. Organisations often shuffle players in hopes to getting the right fit, and in the process, often hurt the person's sentiments. However, the people who you shared the ride with, are bound forever through some unforgettable memories.

5. There is always a tomorrow filled with hope. Even if things don't work out at the moment, the opportunity to make it big WILL return. And when it arrives, one needs to be ready to grab the spotlight and make the most of the stage.

6. Sports expose the true character of a person and it is only when a player is put in crunch situations that his inner strength soars. The NBA presents numerous such opportunities to every player across his career, when he can display what he is made of when the odds are stacked against his team.

7. The NBA season runs from October through June of next year and naturally, players are on the road more than they are at home. True icons showcase how to manage family time through the year long calendar and balance the two sides of the coin with respectable maturity.

8. As the game is getting more and more global with each passing year, it is helping broaden the horizons of all that are related to the league. Given the stage and resources that the league provides, one could make use of the opportunities to affect the community in a positive way.

9. At the end, the journey is what truly matters. When retiring players look back upon their careers, they remember the moments they had, the sacrifices they made and of course the achievements collected along the way. All of it adds up to the mesmerising experience through the years, built with blood and sweat.

10. We can never overlook the values that are bestowed upon each youngster along the way. They step into the NBA as a teenager brimming with confidence and uncertainty and step out with tons of knowledge, skills and love for the game, which they can further pass on to the coming generations.