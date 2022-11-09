23rd Jodhpur Polo Season: The Blue City gears up for its annual polo fiesta on December 6

Organised by the Jodhpur Polo and Equestrian Institute, Jodhpur, this year's event will see 4 tournaments and 9 one-day demonstration matches. The chief guest of the event will be Maharaja Gaj Singh, the Maharaja of Jodhpur, since 1952.

Honorary Secretary of Jodhpur Polo and Equestrian Institute, Jodhpur, Kr Jangjeet Singh detailed the tournaments: The Umaid Bhawan Palace Cup Polo will be a 4 goals match held from December 6 to December 8, the H.H. Maharaja of Jodhpur Cup an 8 goals match running December 14 to December 18.

The Rajputana and Central India Cup and the Maharaja of Jodhpur Golden Jubilee Cup are both 10-goal matches, to be held from December 19 to December 24 and December 27 to December 31, Rajputana, respectively.

A total of eight one-day exhibition matches will also be played in the season, which is as follows:

# The British Army Vs Jodhpur Eagles, and Mayo Vs Eton match from December 9-10 2022, respectively

# The H.H. Maharaja Hanwant Singh Cycle Polo Exhibition match on December 9

# The Mathura Das Mathur Memorial Polo Cup on December 11

# The Maj. Th. Sardar Singh Jasol Memorial Cup, presented by Th. Jaswant Singhji Jasol on December 12

# The Army Commander's Cup, presented by Army Commander, Southern Command, on December 23

# The Abu Seir Cup, presented by Farouk Younes, F.I.P. Ambassador of Egypt on December 30

# The Hermes Cup, presented by Mons. Patrick Guerrand Hermes, Ex-President Federation on December 24

# The Bhanwar Baiji Lal Vaara Rajye Polo Cup, presented by H.H. Maharaja Gaj Singh II of Jodhpur-Marwar, on December 26

# The Indian Air Force Longewala Polo Cup & Air show, presented by AOC-in-C, SWAC, IAF on December 29

Welcoming the season, H.H Maharaja Gajsingh II said, "Jodhpur is the Alma Mater of modern Polo in India; it is home to legends both past and in the making. The Season this year shall mark added joy after the Pandemic and we are hoping for a wonderful turnout with some of the world's most renowned players and patrons. From a world-class ground to Marwar's legendary hospitality, culture and joie de vivre - Jodhpur Polo Season showcases the best of sporting and cultural heritage."

He added, 'It (the Polo Fiesta) is not just an instrument to promote tourism in Jodhpur; it is the friendliness of this place that makes it different from other polo destinations'.

About Jodhpur Polo

An integral part of the heritage and legacy of the city, Jodhpur has been the home ground for Polo since the 19th century. It was Jodhpur from where the British Cavalry picked up this Sport of Kings, turned it into its modern form, and took it to all corners of the British Empire.

Jodhpur and Polo have shared a special bond, and as the winter season approaches, the Blue City and its Royalty come together to form a one-of-a-kind festival.

Source: Media Release