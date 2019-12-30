English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

53rd Senior National Kho Kho: Railways beat Maharashtra to clinch title; AAI bag maiden title in women's event

By
Maharashtra during attack against a Railways defender
Maharashtra during attack against a Railways' defender

Bemetara, December 30: Maharashtra fell short of glory in the finals as Railways clinched the men's final title while Airport won the women's title in the finals of the Chhattisgarh Amateur Kho Kho Association-organised 53rd Senior National Kho Kho Championships at Allons Public School Ground here on Monday (December 30).

The men's event witnessed a close encounter between the defending champion Maharashtra and last year's runner-up Railways. Maharashtra fought hard but Railways eventually managed to win the title by a margin of a single point with one minute to spare on the clock.

Railways' Vijay Hazare was exceptional on both ends of the mat as he defended for more than two minutes and also clinched 4 crucial wickets for the team in their 15-14 win against Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra women also played a nail-biting match against last year's runner ups Airport Authority of India (AAI) but much like their male counterparts, they too could not finish with a win. The women lost the finals 8-9 to the Airport team.

For Maharashtra, Mahesh Shinde displayed an all-round performance - securing 3 points and defending for almost 3 minutes while for the women Reshma Rathod played impressive defence for 3 minutes. Their performances, however, could not drive their teams to victory in the finals.

AAI chaser attacks a Maharashtra defende
AAI chaser attacks a Maharashtra defende

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra defeated Kolhapur to advance to the finals in both categories. While Maharashtra outperformed arc rivals Kolhapur 21-14 in the men's event the women had to sweat hard in a close 8-7 win against Kolhapur women.

Source: Media Release

More MAHARASHTRA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: maharashtra railways sports india
Story first published: Monday, December 30, 2019, 20:03 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 30, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue