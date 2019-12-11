English
76ers stay perfect at home, Robinson equals Miami record

By Dejan Kalinic
JoelEmbiid - Cropped
The Philadelphia 76ers improved to 13-0 at home this NBA season by beating the Denver Nuggets.

LA, December 11: The Philadelphia 76ers maintained their perfect home record in the NBA on Tuesday, while Duncan Robinson starred for the Miami Heat.

The 76ers improved to 13-0 at home with a 97-92 victory over the Denver Nuggets.

Joel Embiid led the way again with 22 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the 76ers, while Tobias Harris had 20 points.

Robinson made 10-of-14 from three-point range in Miami's 135-121 overtime victory against the Atlanta Hawks.

The 25-year-old, who went undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft, scored 34 points for the Heat and tied the franchise record for most threes made in a game.

Nunn, Adebayo and Butler shine

Miami had more stars. Kendrick Nunn had 36 points and Bam Adebayo a triple-double of 30 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. Jimmy Butler (20 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists) also had a triple-double.

Devonte' Graham's 29 points saw the Charlotte Hornets overcome the Washington Wizards 114-107.

The Portland Trail Blazers thrashed the New York Knicks 115-87 thanks to 31 points from Damian Lillard.

Knicks' slump continues

The Knicks fell to a 10th straight loss as their record dropped to 4-20, with RJ Barrett struggling from the field, going one-of-nine.

Ridiculous Robinson

Robinson was in unbelievable form from beyond the arc for Miami.

Tuesday's results

Charlotte Hornets 114-107 Washington Wizards Philadelphia 76ers 97-92 Denver Nuggets Miami Heat 135-121 Atlanta Hawks Portland Trail Blazers 115-87 New York Knicks

Clippers at Raptors

Kawhi Leonard returns to Toronto when his Los Angeles Clippers (18-7) face the Raptors (16-7) on Wednesday.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 11, 2019, 12:00 [IST]
