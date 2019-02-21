English

A blind-folded run to open our eyes!

By
The blind-folded run will cover 89 heritage and historic sites in Mumbai.
The blind-folded run will cover 89 heritage and historic sites in Mumbai.

Mumbai, February 21: To promote eye donation in particular and organ donation in general, passionate runner Roop Betala, along with three pacers -- Manoj Soni, Amar Bhatt, Dipesh Gindra -- will run 89.1 kilometres blind folded, covering 89 heritage and historic sites of Mumbai.

The blind-folded run will start at 4pm on February 23 from Gateway of India and reach The Renaissance Convention Centre, Powai, on February 24 around 11am.

"This is a very noble initiative. We see every day the untold sufferings of the blind. National Association for the Blind (NAB) is happy to support this effort," said NAB Deputy Director and Head of Department Aravind Narvekar.

The running route of 89.1KM blind folded is duly certified by Association of International Marathons and Distance Races which works together with International Association of Athletics Federations to ensure that its running races are measured accurately.

"Marathons inspire the youth and if we have to garner the support of youth for any cause, we need to first do what appeals to them. So I've chosen this medium to champion any cause I think we should enroll the youth for. Eye donation is a cause that I feel very strongly about," said Betala, who has run 144 half marathon in about 40 countries.

Students, athletes, sports clubs, runners and pacers, are expected to join the run, which wll be held along the sidelines of the Rotary District Conference.

"Roop (Betala) voluntarily came up with this idea. I salute his selfless spirit and feel grateful for devoting his time, energy and toil for this event. I genuinely feel, this is one great step for a young India with clear vision," said Rotary District Governor Shashikumar Sharma.

(Source: MSL Media)

    Read more about: athletics iaaf mumbai marathon
    Story first published: Thursday, February 21, 2019, 17:17 [IST]
