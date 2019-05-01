'We got our a** whooped in Game 1' – Giannis happy with Bucks response

The Bucks levelled their NBA semi-final series with the Celtics thanks to Tuesday's comprehensive 123-102 victory in Milwaukee, having dropped the opener 112-90.

Questions were asked of Antetokounmpo and the Bucks after the 'Greek Freak' was limited to seven-of-21 shooting for 22 points in Game 1.

However, Antetokounmpo showcased his MVP credentials with 29 points and 10 rebounds in Game 2 – going seven for 16 and 13 of 18 from the foul line.

The MVP recorded his 4th double-double of the postseason:



29 PTS | 10 REB | 4 AST | 2 STL | 1 BLK

"We got our a** whooped in Game 1," Antetokounmpo told NBA TNT. "So, we had to come out here and get Game 2.

"It's tough when a team comes into your home and get the two first games, so we knew that.

"We had that in the back of our minds. So, we came out, we played hard, we moved the ball, trusted one another and that’s why we got a win."

Game 3 is in Boston on Friday and Antetokounmpo added: "We have to pick it up from where we left this game.

"We know each game is going to get harder but we have to trust one another. Play the basketball we can play and everything will take care of itself."

Bucks team-mate Khris Middleton finished with 28 points, nailing seven of Milwaukee's 20 three-pointers.

K-Midd made SEVEN threes in his 28-point performance!!

"It's just one game. That's the thing we told ourselves after Game 1," Middleton told reporters afterwards.

"At the end of the day we only lost one game. It's the same situation, no matter how many points we scored – we won one game.

"We have to move onto the next one and prepare for that. It's going to be tough to win on the road in the playoffs but we've been there before with the Detroit series.

"We know what to do. We just have to go there and give it our all. Be sharp, pay attention to the game plan and try to get the win."