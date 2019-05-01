English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

'We got our a** whooped in Game 1' – Giannis happy with Bucks response

By Opta
Giannis Antetokounmpo showcased his MVP credentials with 29 points and 10 rebounds
Giannis Antetokounmpo showcased his MVP credentials with 29 points and 10 rebounds

New York, May 1: Giannis Antetokounmpo praised the Milwaukee Bucks' response against the Boston Celtics after the Eastern Conference top seeds "got our a** whooped in Game 1".

The Bucks levelled their NBA semi-final series with the Celtics thanks to Tuesday's comprehensive 123-102 victory in Milwaukee, having dropped the opener 112-90.

Questions were asked of Antetokounmpo and the Bucks after the 'Greek Freak' was limited to seven-of-21 shooting for 22 points in Game 1.

However, Antetokounmpo showcased his MVP credentials with 29 points and 10 rebounds in Game 2 – going seven for 16 and 13 of 18 from the foul line.

"We got our a** whooped in Game 1," Antetokounmpo told NBA TNT. "So, we had to come out here and get Game 2.

"It's tough when a team comes into your home and get the two first games, so we knew that.

"We had that in the back of our minds. So, we came out, we played hard, we moved the ball, trusted one another and that’s why we got a win."

Game 3 is in Boston on Friday and Antetokounmpo added: "We have to pick it up from where we left this game.

"We know each game is going to get harder but we have to trust one another. Play the basketball we can play and everything will take care of itself."

Bucks team-mate Khris Middleton finished with 28 points, nailing seven of Milwaukee's 20 three-pointers.

"It's just one game. That's the thing we told ourselves after Game 1," Middleton told reporters afterwards.

"At the end of the day we only lost one game. It's the same situation, no matter how many points we scored – we won one game.

"We have to move onto the next one and prepare for that. It's going to be tough to win on the road in the playoffs but we've been there before with the Detroit series.

"We know what to do. We just have to go there and give it our all. Be sharp, pay attention to the game plan and try to get the win."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: TOT 0 - 1 AJA
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 1, 2019, 10:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 1, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue