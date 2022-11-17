Ace poker players Muskan Sethi, Abhishek Goindi join PokerBaazi as game ambassadors for its Team Pro

Sethi is India's first female poker player and recipient of The President's "FIRST LADIES" award while Goindi is a renowned poker coach and player. Both of them are quite popular not just in the Indian poker community but also abroad.

With this initiative, PokerBaazi has gone the extra mile to popularise the sport by onboarding faces who have grown to become legends in the space.

Under the PokerBaazi TEAM PRO role, Muskan and Abhishek will be seen promoting the sport in different innovative, and interactive content formats. They will also provide the budding poker players with necessary guidance about how to start off in the sport, and the lifestyle to champion the game.

Expressing joy about the collaboration, Muskan Sethi, said "Thrilled to officially come on board as a Game Ambassador for PokerBaazi. Poker wasn't a popular sport among the females back when I started playing poker professionally. I feel fortunate to have witnessed the slowly but eventually changing perception around poker and it is just commendable how PokerBaazi has been one of the strongest forces in driving that change. It is going to be exciting to leverage a leading platform like PokerBaazi and channel my experience and skill through it to create a difference in the poker ecosystem and encourage more women players to join the sport."

Abhishek also had similar views on the association and said, "Poker is a game of pure strategy and skill. As a coach, I have slowly seen more people taking up the sport and understanding its nuances. As compared to any other skill sport, Poker certainly has a steeper learning curve. I am excited to work with PokerBaazi to share my knowledge with the next gen of poker players. With more tournaments and content around the sport, I am sure that ecosystem for poker will get a major boost."

Speaking about the association, Mr. Varun Ganjoo, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer, Baazi Games, said, "It gives me immense pride and joy to have Muskan Sethi and Abhishek Goindi, who join us as an integral part of our PokerBaazi family. Every sport has champions of its own who people look up to and these two are the perfect personalities to represent both the game and the brand. Our foray into the poker space began 8 years back, and since then, we have been making sustainable efforts to drive healthy conversations around poker. With legends like Muskan and Abhishek, I am sure that we will be able to make the sport a household name and create a desirable launchpad for established and aspiring poker players."

PokerBaazi has also grown to become the primary driver of Baazi Games' unprecedented growth contributing to over 75% of Baazi Games' revenue. Earlier this month, PokerBaazi successfully concluded India's largest standalone poker tournament called Greatest of All Tournaments (G.O.A.T).

Apart from GOAT, PokerBaazi, earlier in July, had rolled out one of its most notable campaigns called 'You Hold the Cards'. The campaign's motive was to bring out the 'skill' aspect of the game to the masses in an innovative manner.

About PokerBaazi

PokerBaazi.com is India's biggest online poker platform that provides potential customers with an opportunity to play poker in a safe and secure manner. The award-winning gaming mobile and desktop app provide 24/7 customer support, a user-friendly interface as well as a wide array of tournaments, making PokerBaazi.com an engaging platform to get involved with. Spearheaded by the Founder & CEO of Baazi Games - Navkiran Singh, the platform currently has 2 million-plus registered users. PokerBaazi.com has been leading the charge for the expansion of poker in India with its consistent innovations across the product and IPs.

Source: Media Release