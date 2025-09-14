More sports Adrien Saddier Remains Composed Ahead Of Final Round At BMW PGA Championship Adrien Saddier leads the BMW PGA Championship with a seven-under par score. He maintains a calm mindset, focusing on his performance in the final round. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 1:10 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Adrien Saddier expressed confidence as he prepared for the final round of the BMW PGA Championship, maintaining a calm mindset. On Saturday, Saddier achieved a seven-under-par 65, sharing the lead at Wentworth. Alex Noren, also leading, finished with a 66, reaching 15 under. Saddier, who won the Italian Open earlier this year, plans to approach Sunday like any other day on the course.

Saddier shared his thoughts with Sky Sports, saying it was a fantastic day where he capitalised on favourable wind conditions during the back nine. He noted many excellent shots and putts contributed to his impressive score. "I will just take tomorrow as a normal day—just another day at the office. It's me against me," he stated. Saddier aims to focus on hitting quality shots and staying in good positions without dwelling on potential victory.

Alex Noren faced challenges with two bogeys but managed to recover by scoring an eagle on the par-five 18th hole, securing his position as co-leader. "It feels so good. It was emotionally a little up and down," Noren told Sky Sports. He expressed excitement about both today's performance and tomorrow's prospects.

Meanwhile, Hideki Matsuyama struggled significantly, shooting four-over-par and falling out of contention. Justin Rose experienced similar difficulties. Rory McIlroy completed his round with a score of 70 and is now five-under overall. Tyrell Hatton delivered an impressive bogey-free 64, placing him just two strokes behind the leaders.

Hatton reflected on his performance with Sky Sports: "I am very happy with today's work." Despite a slow start, he made crucial saves and birdies throughout the round. From hole nine onwards, Hatton created numerous opportunities for himself and found satisfaction when putts fell into place.

Hatton is eager for another strong round to enhance his chances of winning: "Clearly, there are opportunities out there and it always gives an exciting finish here." He remains optimistic about his prospects and is determined to perform well in the final round.

The tournament's final day promises intense competition among top players vying for victory at Wentworth. With several contenders close behind the leaders, golf fans can anticipate an exhilarating conclusion to this prestigious event.