Neeraj Chopra Olympic Gold: AFI to commemorate August 7 as National Javelin Day to honour its 'golden boy'

To commemorate Neeraj's historic feat, the Athletics Federation of India is going to celebrate National Javelin Day in the country on August 7 from next year. August 7 was the day when Neeraj secured the Olympic gold by throwing his javelin to 87.58 meters and scripted history. AFI's Planning Commission chairman Lalit Bhanot informed media persons at the felicitation event of the track-and-field athletes who performed well at the Tokyo 2020.

"To encourage javelin throw pan-India, we will celebrate August 7 as National Javelin Day and from next year onwards our affiliated units will hold javelin competitions in their respective states," Lalit said.

"After that, we will have inter-district competitions and we will provide javelins (because there will be a lot many required). We will enlarge the competitions in the coming years to become a national event."

Talking about AFI's gesture to celebrate 'National Javelin Day', Neeraj said he's humbled with the move and hopes it will inspire youngsters to pick up athletics as a career.

"I am feeling privileged that the AFI is making my achievement to be remembered in the days to come. It gives me immense pleasure that my achievement will be a reason to inspire youngsters country to take athletics, especially javelin," Neeraj said.

When asked about his suggestion on how the country could produce more athletes like him, the Haryana-lad said, "If the children are getting javelin and other facilities, I hope they will come and take up the sport and I will be happy to cheer for them and they can be the future medal winners."

Apart from Neeraj the AFI also honoured discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur, men's 4x400m men's relay team and steeplechaser Avinash Sable. All these athletes grabbed attention for their impressive show at the Olympic Stadium.