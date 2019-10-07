AIBA Women's World Championships 2019: Debutant Manju Rani enters quarter-finals as Manju Bamboriya makes an early exit

Rani, sixth-seeded pugilist in the light flyweight category blanked Venezuela's Tayonis Rojas 5-0 in the round of 16 to register an encounter with the top seed, Kim Hyang Min in the next round.

AIBA Women's World Championships 2019: Sarita Devi and Nandini bow out as India registers a winless day

The Haryana boxer prevailed superior while both the boxers approached defensive gameplay. Silver medalist at the prestigious Strandja Memorial Tournament, Manju landed a few but clean punches compared to her opponent to pick the judges node unanimously.

However, in the second and last bout of the day, Manju Bamboriya (64kg) put up stiff resistance only to go down against fourth seed, Angela Carini of Italy in a split verdict of 1-4.

Manju Rani will face her South Korean opponent on October 10.

AIBA Women's World Championships: Saweety Boora progresses to the pre-quarters as debutant Neeraj loses on Day 3

On Tuesday, six-time World Champion, Mary Kom will start her campaign against Thailand's Jutamas Jitpong in the 51kg category. The third-seeded Indian had a bye in the first round and will take the ring aiming to win her 7th World Championship Gold. The other match will be played by Saweety Boora (75kg), she will face Commonwealth Games gold medalist and second-seeded Welsh women Lauren Price.

Both the boxers will be eyeing a quarterfinal spot.

Source: Press Release