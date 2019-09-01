Povetkin claims decision over Fury after Edwards controversy

Povetkin (35 wins, two defeats) was back in action for the first time since being comprehensively stopped by Anthony Joshua 11 months ago and landed the heavier shots, operating as the aggressor throughout a bout for the WBA's international strap.

Fury, the cousin of former unified heavyweight king Tyson Fury, slipped to a professional record of 23-3 as a cut left eye further hindered a fruitless operation over the closing rounds.

As on his previous steps up in class to face Joseph Parker and Kubrat Pulev, Fury lacked the attacking ambition to halt Povetkin's punishing assaults and dropped a 117-111 verdict on all three scorecards.

Britain's Charlie Edwards belatedly kept hold of his WBC flyweight title after a controversial third-round end to his contest with Mexico's Julio Cesar Martinez.

Edwards (15-1) found himself on the end of a vicious and relentless barrage from Martinez, eventually crumpling to the canvas.

Martinez (14-1) then landed a sickening left to the ribs, with Edwards clearly already on the floor. Referee Mark Lyson errantly counted the champion out and Martinez was declared the winner to a hail of boos.

Complaints from Edwards and his promoter Eddie Hearn followed before WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman dramatically intervened in the ring and declared a no contest – citing the organisation's instant replay rule and ordering a direct rematch.

Before the elite performers from London 2012 went to work at the top of the bill, two of Team GB's class of 2016 kept their unbeaten records intact.

Joe Cordina (10-0) claimed a unanimous decision in an entertaining all-Welsh clash for the British and Commonwealth lightweight titles against Gavin Gwynne (11-1).

Joshua Buatsi (11-0) came through some heavy weather early on against Ryan Ford (16-5), the home fighter benefiting from more very questionable refereeing - dispatching his Canadian opponent in the seventh with a low-blow-assisted stoppage to collect the WBA international light-heavyweight belt.