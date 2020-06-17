Amanda Nunes retirement talk drives me nuts! - Dana White

Nunes, 32, made history at UFC 250 this month, becoming the first fighter to defend belts in two different weight classes while holding both titles with her unanimous-decision triumph over Felicia Spencer.

The bantamweight and featherweight champion plans to take the rest of 2020 off to receive treatment on a persistent leg injury and spend time with her wife, who is due to give birth to their first child in September.

Having established herself as the dominant force in UFC and with a dearth of quality challenges available, Nunes said during an interview in Brazil she was considering hanging up her gloves.

White wants to bring the organisation's other featherweights up to her level and was not pleased to hear retirement was on her mind.

"I will kill her," White said with a chuckle on The Schmozone Podcast. "I literally just told [UFC matchmakers] Sean [Shelby] and Mick [Maynard] in the last meeting, 'Let's get this division built for her.'

"Let's build this division for her, and let's start figuring this out. And now she's talking about retiring?

"You know what's awesome about that when you think about it? Her retiring isn’t awesome; that actually drives me nuts.

"You know how I always say, 'If you're talking about retiring, you probably should.' Unless if you're where she's at.

"In this time when I've got guys crying about money, one of our female fighters, who could go on and keep doing this for a long time, is saying, 'Maybe I'll retire now.' She's got plenty of money, and she can do it."