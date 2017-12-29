English

Anand wins World Rapid Chess Championship

Written By:
Viswanathan Anand
Viswanathan Anand

Bengaluru, December 29: Viswanathan Anand regained the World Rapid Chess championship in Riyadh with a stunning display.

Anand en route to the title had defeated world number one Magnus Carlsen of Norway, against whom he had lost the World Championship race in 2013.

The 48-year-old from Chennai was placed joint second at the start of the final five rounds (11 to 15) on Thursday (December 28), but came back strongly to bag the title on tie-break after a three-way tie with Russians Vladimir Fedoseev and Ian Nepomniachtchi at 10.5 points from a possible 15.

Anand then defeated Fedoseev 2-0 in a two-game tie-break to win the title.

The standings: 1-3. Viswanathan Anand (Ind) and Vladimir Fedoseev (Rus) and Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus), 10.5; 4-9. Bu Xiangzhi (Chn),Magnus Carlsen (Nor), Alexander Grischuk (Rus), Boris Savchenko (Rus), Rauf Mamedov (Aze) and Gadir Guseinov (Aze) 10. Tie-break: Viswanathan Anand beat Vladimir Fedoseev 2-0.

Women: 1. Ju Wenjun (Chn) 11.5; 2. Lei Tingjie (Chn) 11; 3-8. Elilsabeth Paehtz (Ger), Bela Khotenashvili (Geo), Pham Le Thao Nguyen (Vie), Ulviya Fataliyeva (Aze) and Ekaterina Atalik (Tur).

Related Articles

Story first published: Friday, December 29, 2017, 10:55 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 29, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Latest Videos

+ More
POLLS