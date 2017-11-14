Joshua calls for Wilder's camp to be realistic

London, November 14: Anthony Joshua is confident he will fight Deontay Wilder next year if the American's camp are realistic with their demands.

Eddie Hearn, Joshua's promoter, flew out to the United States last week for talks with WBC heavyweight champion Wilder's promoters over a unification fight.

Hearn has also been in touch with Joseph Parker over a potential fight with the WBO strap holder next year.

IBF and WBA champion Joshua is eager to do battle with Wilder, but only if the right deal can be struck.

Speaking courtesy of Sports Tonight/Dubai Eye 103.8, Joshua said when asked if the Wilder fight is the one he wants next year: "Yeah why not?

"I've always done my business in the gym, I'll give them a little bit on social media and that, I've always handled my business in the negotiation room behind closed doors, when things are done I announce them.

"I'm not in the business of making promises I can't fulfil, that's why I'm working on getting this fight done. In 2018, providing Deontay Wilder is true to his word, you'll see this fight happen.

"I hope people don't make this as awkward as they want it to be, if they're realistic about what they want we can definitely make this fight happen."

Source: OPTA