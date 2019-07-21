English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Joshua 'one million per cent' taking Ruiz rematch, insists Hearn

By Opta
Anthony Joshua dropped his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight belts to Andy Ruiz Jr in June
Anthony Joshua dropped his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight belts to Andy Ruiz Jr in June

London, July 21: Anthony Joshua is "one million per cent" sure on taking up a rematch against Andy Ruiz Jr, according to promoter Eddie Hearn.

Ruiz stunned the world of boxing when he handed Joshua the first defeat of his professional career at Madison Square Garden on June 1, dropping him four times to claim the IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight belts.

The bout was Joshua's United States debut, yet Hearn subsequently implied they would take a rematch back to the United Kingdom.

However, Ruiz told TMZ he would not be willing to let Joshua's camp call the shots, insisting he would not want a rematch to take place on the Briton's home turf.

Rumours then emerged on Friday (July 19) suggesting the former champion was considering pulling out of discussions, but Hearn has rubbished those claims.

"Joshua is one million per cent taking this rematch. Fact," Hearn told iFL TV on Saturday.

"I spoke to Joshua last night. He is one million per cent taking this rematch. I haven't even been asked to look at other options.

"He doesn't want to take an interim bout. Maybe we should, but he doesn't want to take a small fight, he wants the big fight and that's Joshua-Ruiz two."

Cardiff's Principality Stadium has been mooted as a potential venue, but Hearn insisted nothing has yet been decided in terms of where a rematch would be held, though the dates have been narrowed down.

"We've provided the dates to Team Ruiz, now we've got to provide the venue," Hearn added.

"The dates are November 29 or December 14, those are the dates we're working on. Of the venues that have come on in the last week, one is very serious and we're very deep in conversation.

"I think the front runner is still Cardiff, December 14. Madison Square Garden is in the running too."

More BOXING News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: boxing anthony joshua ibf
Story first published: Sunday, July 21, 2019, 0:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 21, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue