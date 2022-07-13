Artificial Intelligence: Revolutionising the iGaming Industry

Industry players have therefore started using digital technologies to counter these challenges. The most important among them is Artificial Intelligence - which is basically a computer system that can imitate human intellect and make judgments that standard systems can't. In the context of online gaming, the influence of AI can be seen across the board, from enhanced security and user experience to the prevention of cheating and fraud. Let's discuss them in detail.

Improved Player Safety

With the amount of money that revolves around online casinos, ensuring a safer surrounding for players is paramount. AI is proven to be an excellent tool in this regard; it can help operating companies protect player privacy and process payments in a more secure fashion. The most obvious way in which AI improves iGaming security is in terms of bandwidth. While a human being can never process the necessary amount of data and at speeds that are required to keep a network safe, AI software can.

It can help secure a network by keeping constant vigil over it and constantly learning user patterns and traffic flows. What this means is that it keeps on learning about the user in terms of his/her engagement with the network which includes their logging patterns, access areas and credential among other things. How this helps is that if an account logs in at odd hours and starts accessing strange parts of the network, the AI can quickly act and mitigate a possible intrusion. Whereas achieving the same with a person can be challenging due to obvious reasons.

Fraud detection and prevention

As I've already mentioned, AI software can collect and analyse behavioural patterns and it does that to provide a better and safer experience to users. However, what it can also do is detect cheaters and fraudsters on the platform while games are being played. so that fairness in competition is maintained. By making use of AI software online casinos can easily recognize patterns that can help them in identifying players who are cheating or attempting to manipulate game results. This is crucial for iGaming companies so as to maintain competitive fairness during matches.

Personalised user experience

In addition to safety and security, AI is also very beneficial in creating tailored experiences for players. Using AI the system can automatically collect and analyse player data, which can then be used for providing personalised solutions to them. By finding out what kind of games they access the most, how much they like to wager, their visiting frequency etc, iGaming companies can generate projections and create a UI/UX that is most suitable to the player when he logs in.

By - Dmitry Belianin, CCO (Chief Commercial Officer) Parimatch International