Asian Games 2018: Indian Men's team wins bronze in Sepak Takraw

India were awarded a bronze medal because both the losing semifinalists are also awarded a medal.

Earlier on Monday (August 20), India defeated Iran 21-16, 19-21, 21-17 in the first match to make a winning start to their campaign. They, however, lost to Indonesia 0-3 in the second match of the day in Men's Team Regu Preliminary Group B but advanced to the last-four stage and guaranteed themselves of a bronze.

Sepak takraw is a volleyball-style sport in which players use their feet, head, knees and chest to hit the ball across the net. They are not allowed to use their hands.

There are six teams in the Asiad competition with Thailand, Malaysia and South Korea clubbed in Group A, while India were drawn with Iran and Indonesia in group B. India's win over Iran ensured their entry into the semifinals but they failed to lift their game in the semi-final and lost it.