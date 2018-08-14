English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Asian Games gold medallist Hakam Singh passes away

Posted By: PTI
Hakam Singh bagged a gold in the 20 km race walk at the 1978 Asian Games in Bangkok
Hakam Singh bagged a gold in the 20 km race walk at the 1978 Asian Games in Bangkok

Chandigarh, August 14: Asian Games gold medallist athlete Hakam Singh passed away on Tuesday (August 14) at a private hospital in Sangrur, Punjab. He had been ailing for some time and was undergoing treatment for liver and kidney ailments. He was 64.

Singh won gold in 20 km race walk event during the 1978 Asiad at Bangkok. The Dhyan Chand awardee had also served as Havaldar in the 6 Sikh regiment.

Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore had sanctioned financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the athlete, while Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh helped him with Rs 5 lakh.

Punjab Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi expressed profound grief over the demise of Singh.

Condoling the demise of the athlete, Rana Sodhi said that both Punjab as well as the country would remember the glorious achievements of Singh in the sporting arena.

He termed the passing away of Singh as end of an era and an irreparable loss to the sports fraternity.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 14, 2018, 19:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 14, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue