Asian Games gold medallist Hakam Singh passes away

Singh won gold in 20 km race walk event during the 1978 Asiad at Bangkok. The Dhyan Chand awardee had also served as Havaldar in the 6 Sikh regiment.

Athlete Hakam Singh, 64, passed away. The Asian gold medalist was suffering from liver and kidney diseases. He will be cremated at his native village Bhattal of Barnala at 3 pm @HTPunjab pic.twitter.com/bKYYlG9RUC — Avtar Singh (@avtardhanaula) 14 August 2018

Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore had sanctioned financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the athlete, while Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh helped him with Rs 5 lakh.

Punjab Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi expressed profound grief over the demise of Singh.

Extremely saddened to know that our celebrated athlete, Hakam Singh Bhattal, succumbed to the disease. Our youth should be inspired by his achievements in the field. May Waheguru grant peace to the departed soul. https://t.co/7MHZTGwd3S — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) 14 August 2018

Condoling the demise of the athlete, Rana Sodhi said that both Punjab as well as the country would remember the glorious achievements of Singh in the sporting arena.

He termed the passing away of Singh as end of an era and an irreparable loss to the sports fraternity.