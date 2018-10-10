Asian Para Games: Harvinder Singh clinches gold in individual recurve archery

Jakarta, Oct 10: Continuing India's good run in the ongoing Asian Para-Games in Jakarta, archer Harvinder Singh notched up the men's individual recurve gold, while track-and-field athletes added a silver and a bronze to India's tally on Wednesday (October 10).
Harvinder defeated China's Zhao Lixue 6-0 in the W2/ST category final to finish at the top of the podium and took India's gold tally to seven. Meanwhile, Monu Ghangas claimed the silver in the men's discus throw F11 category, while Mohammed Yasser fetched a bronze in the men's shot put F46 category.
#AsianParaGames2018 #HarvinderSingh clinches #India’s first ever gold in #ParaArchery🥇at the @asianpg2018 in men’s individual open recurve W2/ST event.— Dept of Sports MYAS (@IndiaSports) October 10, 2018
Many congratulations to you champion! 👏🇮🇳🎉 pic.twitter.com/A2JNy2IHCs
The W2 category of impairment covers athletes with paraplegia, diplegia or double leg amputation below the knee, requiring wheelchair. The ST category is for archers with limited impairment and who may take aim without having to need a wheelchair.
India’s first ever gold in #ParaArchery at the #AsianParaGames!!#HarvinderSingh wins gold medal 🥇in men’s individual open recurve W2/ST at the @asianpg2018.— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 10, 2018
@ParalympicIndia @india_archery #AsianParaGames2018 pic.twitter.com/8Ph6SlP6oV
In the track and field events, Ghangas claimed his silver with a throw of 35.89m, an effort which he managed in his third attempt. He finished behind Iran's Olad Mahdi, who came up with a new Asian as well as Games record throw of 42.37m. The F11 category deals with visual impairment.
In shot put, Yasser's throw of 14.22m got him the bronze behind Kazakhstan's Mansurbayev Ravil (14.66m). The gold in this event went to China's Wei Enlong, who established a new Games record with an effort of 15.67m. The F46 category of disability covers upper limb deficiency, impaired muscle power or impaired range of movement.
#AsianParaGames2018— Dept of Sports MYAS (@IndiaSports) October 10, 2018
Let us cheer for @RampalChahar on winning a🥈for #India in the Men's High Jump T45/46/47 event at @asianpg2018.
Very well done Chahar!🎉👏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/FaETAe7uup
Many congratulations to #Virender on winning a silver 🥈in the men’s shot put F56/57 event with a throw of 14.23m at the @asianpg2018. 🎉— Dept of Sports MYAS (@IndiaSports) October 10, 2018
Its a proud moment for India.🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/4Vx3cjUIJ4
The #running track was on 🔥 as #NarayanThakur finished first winning the gold 🥇in men’s 100m T35 event in 14.02 seconds at the @asianpg2018.— Dept of Sports MYAS (@IndiaSports) October 10, 2018
Excellent run champion! 👏👏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Lu0er2BlFu
(With inputs from PTI)