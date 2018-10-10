English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Asian Para Games: Harvinder Singh clinches gold in individual recurve archery

By
Asian Para Games: Harvinder Singh clinches gold in individual recurve archery
Harvinder Singh

Jakarta, Oct 10: Continuing India's good run in the ongoing Asian Para-Games in Jakarta, archer Harvinder Singh notched up the men's individual recurve gold, while track-and-field athletes added a silver and a bronze to India's tally on Wednesday (October 10).

Harvinder defeated China's Zhao Lixue 6-0 in the W2/ST category final to finish at the top of the podium and took India's gold tally to seven. Meanwhile, Monu Ghangas claimed the silver in the men's discus throw F11 category, while Mohammed Yasser fetched a bronze in the men's shot put F46 category.

The W2 category of impairment covers athletes with paraplegia, diplegia or double leg amputation below the knee, requiring wheelchair. The ST category is for archers with limited impairment and who may take aim without having to need a wheelchair.

In the track and field events, Ghangas claimed his silver with a throw of 35.89m, an effort which he managed in his third attempt. He finished behind Iran's Olad Mahdi, who came up with a new Asian as well as Games record throw of 42.37m. The F11 category deals with visual impairment.

In shot put, Yasser's throw of 14.22m got him the bronze behind Kazakhstan's Mansurbayev Ravil (14.66m). The gold in this event went to China's Wei Enlong, who established a new Games record with an effort of 15.67m. The F46 category of disability covers upper limb deficiency, impaired muscle power or impaired range of movement.

(With inputs from PTI)

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
PAK 482, 181/6 (57.5 vs AUS 202
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 10, 2018, 15:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 10, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue