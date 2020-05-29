English
Beat the heat with PUBG Mobile's 'Summerland Event'

By
Beat the heat with PUBG Mobiles Summerland Event

Mumbai, May 29: While we may not want this summer to last forever, we definitely want PUBG MOBILE's latest events too! PUBGM has recently introduced a brand new event called Summer Land that is full of exciting surprises you don't want to miss out on.

Summer Land has a series of fun-filled activities within the event with the chance of winning exciting rewards every step of the way.

1. Summer Surprise Bundle Discounts: Summer is finally here, and so are the surprise discounts! Here's your chance to win up to 60% discount on some stellar and trendsetting outfit.

Beat the heat with PUBG Mobiles Summerland Event

# This activity will be available during the course of the event period, 20th May, 2020 to 14th June, 2020.

# Users must purchase 1 item to get 10% off, 2 to get 30% off and 3 to get 60% off.

# User's can purchase up to three items at a time and the maximum is 60% off

# After purchasing on Midasbuy, items must be collected from the in-game mail.

# All items are up for purchase

2. Team Death Matches for the win!: Another exciting activity within Summerland is TDM matches.

Beat the heat with PUBG Mobiles Summerland Event

# This activity is being held from 21st May 2020 to 31st May 2020

# Play with your friends and make it count because exciting rewards are up for grabs!

# Completing 2 TDM can win you a cannon as a reward, while completing 5 TDM matches with friends can win you a free limited Rain Forest AUG

3. Summer Land Special BP Spender: To win like a Cheetah, be sure to participate in this activity with Cheetah speed before it ends!

Beat the heat with PUBG Mobiles Summerland Event

# This activity is being held from 21st May 2020 to 31st May 2020

# All you need to do to win is spend Battle Points

# The reward is the recently launched exquisite Cheetah set

4. All you have to do to win exciting rewards is Login!

# This activity is being held from 21st May 2020 to 3rd June 2020

# Login to grab gun skins, parachute and other amazing rewards!

# Stay tuned for the many more summer surprises PUBG MOBILE is bringing your way, you don't want to miss you!

Story first published: Friday, May 29, 2020, 17:43 [IST]
