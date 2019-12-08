NBA: Ben Simmons given three-point target after landing his second as 76ers trounce Cavs

Having broken his three-point duck against the New York Knicks last month, Simmons prompted huge cheers at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday when he made a basket from range in a 141-94 thrashing of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Australian point guard finished the contest with a career-high 34 points and was duly set a target by his coach in a post-game news conference.

"This is what I want and you can pass this along to his agent, his family, his friends and to him," said Brown. I want a three-point shot a game, minimum. The pull-up twos ... I'm fine with whatever is open. But I'm interested in the three-point shot.

"The mentality that he has where he's turning corners and taking that long step, that gather step, and bringing his shoulders to the rim and trying to dunk or finish tight, will equal higher efficiency, or getting fouled. That's the world that interests me the most. Those two things.

"The drama of it is overblown. The reality that he can shoot and ultimately it's going to need to come into his game in a pronounced way from an attempt standpoint, that's not overblown. I think the drama surrounding it is completely overblown.

"When I put on my coaching hat and I'm looking at a 23-year-old young man trying to grow his game, it's completely, first, in his wheelhouse. And, secondly, he will be liberated. His world will open up. And I think, in many ways, so will ours."

Simmons was quoted by ESPN as saying: "I'm getting more comfortable. Obviously, throughout time I'm getting more comfortable with the game, and just learning my spots. And just adjusting."