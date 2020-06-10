Boxing is not a sport just for men: Mary Kom told students in a Live Class

The sitting Rajya Sabha MP conducted a live session as a part of 'Legends on Unacademy' programme.

The session went on for 60 minutes as Mary Kom spoke about her journey, the hardships she had faced and how she overcame the barriers to succeed, according to a release.

"Boxing is not just a sport for men," the 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist said as a special message to the participating girls. She answered questions asked by the Unacademy learners.

"There will be multiple obstacles in life but one must keep working hard and be determined towards the goal. Never give up and continue to pursue your passion irrespective of the circumstances," she told the students.

"Have faith in yourself, if someone can do, you can do it too. There is nothing that comes easy, you have to defeat all obstacles and keep moving forward. Concentration, discipline, determination and will power are crucial in order to be successful," she said.