Boxing: Vijender Singh to fight in 'Battle On Ship 2021' on March 19, PokerBaazi becomes Associate Sponsor

The event is all geared up to welcome Vijender Singh, Olympic bronze medalist who is set to make his return to the ring on the rooftop of Majestic Pride Ship docked in Goa on March 19 against Artysh Lopsan, the Russian super-middleweight boxer. Lopsan, who has already fought three bouts in 2020, will take on Singh, who is making his return to the ring after a year on the sideline, and seek to end the Indian's unbeaten 12-0 winning streak in the ring.

PokerBaazi.com has always been keen to promote and support homegrown talent that competes at an international level in any sport. Vijender Singh's success as an Indian Olympian and then subsequently as a professional boxer has captivated the imagination of all sports fans across the country. Similarly, the brand seeks to inspire billions of young Indians to showcase and promote their talents at Poker, one of the world's most competitive skill-based games.

"We are glad to offer our support to the Battle on Ship 2021 event as their Associate Sponsors. At PokerBaazi.com, it is our chief endeavour to promote poker as a game of skill and help our users display their proficiency and aptitude in the game. Just like Poker, boxing as a sport involves immense strategy and talent. This partnership is a testament to our commitment towards promoting competition and skill amongst professional players as well as passionate gaming fans. We look forward to supporting Vijender Singh and wish them the best. We are extremely excited about this collaboration and will continue to associate with similar platforms in future as well", says Navkiran Singh, Founder & CEO, Baazi Games.

"I am very delighted to return to the ring. I am specifically more excited about this event as I have my fight set-up on a ship. It is something that has never happened before in India and I am glad to be part of this unique Vegas-style boxing match. It is an honour for me to be associated with PokerBaazi.com, a brand that has always tried to promote skill-based gaming in India. I have been connected to them in the past as well and couldn't be gladder about this reunion. I hope my fans are thrilled too and I hope to win the match for them." said Vijender Singh, as he prepares for his 13th fight. The champion currently holds a record of 12-0 in Professional Boxing and he will be looking to maintain his winning streak and extend his record further.

Pokerbaazi.com will also offer a chance to 4 lucky winners on PokerBaazi.com to win VIP tickets to the event. Users can head to PokerBaazi.com, sign up using the code 'FIGHTNIGHT' and enter the contest to win tickets to an experience of a lifetime. The fight will also be broadcasted on Sony Network the next day as an exclusive feature on TV. The event will also be streamed live on BookMyShow online platform at a nominal subscription fee.

"At IOS Sports & Entertainment, we are privileged to have the opportunity to work and associate with one of the best brands in the online gaming space whose mission is in sync with that of ours. We are delighted to be welcoming on-board our new associate partner, PokerBaazi.com for helping us reach and engage with an audience that is passionate about experiencing a world-class gaming event and supporting and nurturing Indian talent," said Neerav Tomar, promoter of IOS Boxing Promotions.

Over the last 6 years, PokerBaazi.com has become a disruptive player in India's online gaming category. Since its inception in 2014, it has created ripples in the Online Gaming Industry with the emergence of the brand as one of the most sought-after skill-based gaming platforms in the country.

PokerBaazi.com is a member of the IAMAI, duly following the Skill Games Charter vetted by experts in the field of law administration. It also complies with advertising rules and regulations laid out by AIGF. The creation of certified software and a safe and secure process of aiding the users to avail the rewards has helped increase its loyal userbase to a whopping 1 Million registered users. These users are protected by PokerBaazi.com's stringent responsible gaming policies, along with tools incorporated into the platform for self-regulation such as limit-setting and self-exclusion.

Source: Media Release