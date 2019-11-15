Nets guard LeVert out after thumb surgery

The Nets announced LeVert had an operation in New York to repair ligaments in his right thumb, with ESPN claiming he will sit out four to six weeks.

LeVert has made nine appearances this season and averaged 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.

Brooklyn appeared set to be without Kyrie Irving due to a "right shoulder impingement" for their game against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, but the six-time All-Star has been upgraded from questionable to probable.

The Nets improved the depth in their backcourt options on Wednesday by signing eight-year veteran Iman Shumpert.