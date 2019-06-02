Callum Smith retains super-middleweight title with TKO

On the Anthony Joshua-Andy Ruiz Jr undercard at Madison Square Garden, Smith mercilessly stopped the former middleweight champion in the third round on Saturday (June 1).

Smith (26-0) was fighting for the first time since his knockout of George Groves in Saudi Arabia in September and the undefeated British boxer was far superior in New York.

The 29-year-old set the tone by sending Cameroonian opponent N'Dam to the canvas with 20 seconds remaining in the opening round.

N'Dam (37-4) was left seriously hurt by the hook and another hook at the start of the second round floored him again.

The 35-year-old got up but it only delayed the inevitable as Smith landed a huge shot that left N'Dam shaky, with the referee stopping the bout.

"It was good to be back in there, it's been a long time," Smith said afterwards. "Tonight was all about the performance; now I want to stay active and push on to prove I'm the best super-middleweight in the world."