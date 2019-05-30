English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Semenya lodges Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland appeal

By Opta
Caster Semenya

London, May 30: Caster Semenya has lodged an appeal to the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland, challenging the Court of Arbitration for Sport's (CAS) verdict in her case against the IAAF.

The two-time Olympic 800 metres champion challenged a new IAAF ruling that will require her to take medication to lower her testosterone levels in order to compete against women in track events ranging from 400m to a mile.

Semenya ruled out retiring after winning the 800m at the Diamond League event in Doha, just two days after the CAS ruling was announced at the start of this month.

The new regulation has since been implemented and Semenya has now launched a fresh appeal amid uncertainty over her future in the sport.

In a widely reported statement, Semenya said: "The IAAF will not drug me or stop me from being who I am."

The 28-year-old will ask the Swiss Federal Supreme Court to set aside the decision in its entirety.

She believes the CAS ruling in favour of athletics' governing body "condones their requirements for unnecessary and unwanted hormonal drug interventions on female athletes".

More CASTER SEMENYA News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 1
May 30 2019, 03:00 PM
England
South Africa
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, May 30, 2019, 0:50 [IST]
Other articles published on May 30, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue